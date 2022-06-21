Rafael Nadal's year so far has been miraculous, only he can keep recovering from injury so quickly: Alex Corretja 

Rafael Nadal has struggled with a foot injury throughout his career and the Spaniard aggravated his chronic foot injury in his round-of-16 clash against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open in May. Nadal's injury woes led to questions about whether he would be fit enough for the French Open. However, the 36-year-old once again proved his mettle at Phillippe-Chartier as he defeated Casper Ruud in the final to win his 14th Roland Garros title.

Nadal had to receive injections and medications throughout Roland-Garros to numb the pain in his foot. With Nadal stating that he wouldn't go through with such measures at Wimbledon, there were doubts about his participation in the event. The 36-year-old received treatment in Barcelona and he is all but set to compete at Wimbledon, with the Spaniard arriving in London and practicing at SW19.

Speaking to Eurosport, Alex Corretja reckons Nadal's strength is to take one game at a time and he will look to do the same at SW19.

“I feel like 2022 for Rafa, it’s a miracle, since the very beginning of the year. After winning the first tournament, then the first Slam, he then got hurt again and he didn’t have that much time to prepare for Roland-Garros," Corretja said.

“He then ended up winning, and one week later, or two weeks later, I thought, ‘okay, maybe he needs time to rest, he needs time to recover’. Again, now, he is ready to go and try to play at Wimbledon.

“I feel like only Rafa can do that, honestly, because all the ups and downs physically that he had he overcame them. It shows how humble he is, and how much desire he has to keep on going," he added.

Corretja added that winning the calendar Slam will not be on Nadal's mind. Nadal won the first two Majors of the year (Australian Open and Roland Garros) for the first time in his career.

“I don’t think he feels like winning the Calendar Slam; it’s not on his mind. He is just going there to practise from the first day, get ready, and probably have the best chance he can for the first round. This is his only goal. “Then he will go little by little. This is why Rafa deals very well with these kinds of situations because he knows where he is and he just goes for it, just being realistic.”

Rafael Nadal's record at Wimbledon

The Championships - Wimbledon 2010: Day Thirteen

Rafael Nadal's foot injury and recovery has meant that the Spaniard has been unable to play any grasscourt events on the ATP tour. However, the veteran will participate in the Hurlingham exhibition event and will bring all his grasscourt experience and acumen to Wimbledon in the coming week.

Rafael Nadal has won two Wimbledon titles in his glorious career. The southpaw won a thrilling five-setter against his rival Roger Federer in 2008 and is regarded as one of the best tennis matches of all time.

Rafael Nadal claimed his second title at SW19 when he bested Tomas Berdych in straight sets in 2010.

