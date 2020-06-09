Rafael Nadal says he felt close to invincible in 2008

Rafael Nadal spoke about his desire to excel on grass, a surface Spanish players have generally struggled on.

The Spaniard also talked about what motivates him at the age of 34.

In an interview with Argentina's Jose Luis Clerc on ESPN, Rafael Nadal spoke at length about the year 2008 - when he first won a Slam outside clay and ascended to the No. 1 ranking. Nadal also revealed his training regimen since the easing of lockdown restrictions, and what kind of satisfaction he gets from his career achievements.

2008 was the year that Rafael Nadal beat five-time defending champion Roger Federer in a pulsating five-set final to become the first Spanish player in the Open Era to win Wimbledon. In the process, the Spaniard also became the first player in almost three decades to win the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in the same season.

"I never felt invincible or confident that I would win, but 2008 was the year I got closest to that," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal spoke in detail about the fourth set in that Wimbledon final, where he squandered a couple of championship points and Federer came storming back to force a fifth. The left-hander mentioned that he did not let negative feelings overwhelm him after the loss of that set.

"It was the final with more nerves in my career because I had only won Grand Slams on clay. The 2006 final (defeat) did not hurt but the 2007 final did a lot. Back in 2008, the loss of that fourth set I took it naturally, I did not want negative feelings to address me."

My hope was always to play well on grass: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal (right) won his first of two Wimbledon titles in 2008.

Rafael Nadal said that when he was young, he struggled to have a good night's sleep before big matches, but the situation is different now.

"When I was young it was harder for me to sleep prior to important games than today. I never dreamed of winning a Grand Slam, I dreamed of winning the next tournament as a youth."

The Spaniard recounted how he used to follow Roland Garros more closely because his compatriots like Carlos Moya and Sergi Bruguera had triumphed at the tournament. However, Nadal also mentioned that he had always hoped to excel on grass, a surface where Spanish players before him had traditionally struggled.

"We live Roland Garros more closely because I saw Carlos Moya, Sergi Bruguera triumph, but my hope was always to play well on grass ”.

It's not bad to celebrate a birthday at home: Rafael Nadal

The 19-time Grand Slam champion then provided an update of things on the tennis front, mentioning that he has returned to training but not at full intensity.

"The situation in Mallorca has not been as complicated as in large cities and the family has been well. I have returned to play tennis but very slowly. Between 45 minutes and an hour and a half and some days without training, always avoiding risks of injury."

In any other year, Rafael Nadal would have celebrated his birthday on the terrace of Roland Garros. But this year, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Spaniard spent his 34th birthday in the confines of home with close friends and family.

"It is not bad to celebrate a birthday at home and be with friends and family," he said.

Rafael Nadal then proceeded to provide an update on the situation at his Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, mentioning that volunteers and workers took care of 85 children during the pandemic.

"At the academy we always try to act responsibly. There were 85 children confined. Some traveled to their homes, other families preferred not to. The logistics were simple but complicated at the same time. 70 workers in the academy from all sectors and the one who left did not enter again.

"We are very grateful to the workers and the boys. It is an experience that they will remember all their lives and hopefully it will serve them in the future by strengthening their character."

Training without goals is boring: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal mentioned that despite being 34, his motivation for the game remains undiminished. He expressed pride at still being able to compete for top honours in Grand Slam tournaments, even amid all the injuries.

“Steps forward help you better in your game and in your career. I wanted to continue improving. I had injuries but I never lost motivation. At almost 34 years old, I am still fighting for the most important things and I did not imagine it.”

The Spaniard then proceeded to mention that his focus in training has always been to improve various facets of his game. In this respect, Rafael Nadal welcomed suggestions of improvements coming from a third-person perspective.

“If it doesn't get better it becomes boring. Training without goals is boring. One has to look for motivations. I am not alive only with the dream of winning things. Improvements help earn things. The real objective is to keep improving. You have to listen to those who help me and I have by my side because things are seen more clearly from the outside ”.

It's nice to break records: Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic (L), Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (R)

Rafael Nadal also made a mention of how the Big 3 of himself, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic continue to remain relevant in the game despite their plethora of achievements on the court.

"The best thing about Big 3 is their love and passion for sports. Without that it is impossible. To the sports greats, what makes them great is that passion and the right people at their side, each one with their own style and way of understanding the sport."

About the Big 3's penchant to keep crossing tennis landmarks, Rafael Nadal remarked that records are meant to be broken. However, he added that he is unsure about when his record of most Roland Garros titles would be surpassed.

"I'm sorry for Guillermo Vilas (for breaking his record for most claycourt titles) but it's nice that you break records. There have already been three who beat Pete Sampras' Grand Slam records, but if I did it, another one will come back and do it. They are aware that there are many Roland Garros won and it is difficult but I am a normal person. I don't know when but it will surely happen again.”

Rafael Nadal expressed satisfaction on the way his career has panned out and remarked modestly that his happiness wouldn't depend on the number of Grand Slam titles he has by the end of his career.

“I go for my story and I hope it continued. I am very satisfied with what I have achieved. When I'm done playing, my actual happiness won't depend on how much Grand Slam I win. What is welcome will be happiness, (which) is given by family and friends and I am very lucky in that."