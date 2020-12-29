Rafael Nadal says his academy will have a "decisive leap in quality" after expansion

The expansion of Rafael Nadal's academy is going on full steam ahead, with the new facilities expected to be completed by 2021.

The Rafa Nadal Academy, located in Mallorca (Spain), was founded in October 2016. Offering a combination of tennis training and academic education to its students, the academy is led by the World No. 2's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal.

Rafael Nadal has been keeping a close watch on the enhancement of the facilities at the venue. The 20-time Slam champion believes the expansion will ensure that the academy would have adequate courts for those residing on-site as well as others who visit the academy for shorter programs.

"We already had high-quality facilities, but I believe that when the expansion is finished we’ll have a centre that will represent a decisive leap in quality," Rafael Nadal said. "We’re going to increase the number of clay courts and indoor courts, which was a pending issue and very important for providing an optimal service. The adults who come here for one week will be certain they can train and also the boys and girls who are here throughout the year, who will now not miss any days of training."

Rafael Nadal added that a huge investment was put in to fund the expansion, but that it was very much required in order to ensure better service to all those who visit the academy.

"This means that now, in total, we will have 10 indoor courts, which will give us great peace of mind in every sense in order to provide a better service and also mean that organising events is much more straight forward. It’s a very significant investment, but a totally necessary one," Nadal added.

What Rafael Nadal's upgraded academy in Spain would include

Rafael Nadal

After the completion of the expansion activities, the upgraded Rafa Nadal Academy will include 19 outdoor hardcourts, 15 outdoor claycourts, 4 indoor hardcourts, 7 covered claycourts, 1 football pitch, 7 outdoor padel courts, 6 indoor padel courts, 1 Padbol court, 2 squash courts, 1 semi-Olympic swimming pool, 1 outdoor pool, a Fitness Centre and a Spa.

The expansion of the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar continues, and in 2021 you will be able to enjoy our new facilities! VAMOS‼️ ☺️ pic.twitter.com/UP0rf8J8kb — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) December 29, 2020

Rafael Nadal has been practicing at his academy over the last few weeks, in preparation for the 2021 season. The Spaniard will leave for Melbourne around mid-January, where he is scheduled to play the Australian Open beginning 8 February.

Nadal has chosen Jannik Sinner as his training partner for the first week of quarantine in Melbourne. He will then team up with Stan Wawrinka and Diego Schwartzman in the second week.