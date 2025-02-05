Rafael Nadal says he is content with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer rivalry despite 'physical' setbacks

Rafael Nadal has talked about his intense rivalry with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. The three modern greats have dominated world tennis for the past 20 years, sharing an astonishing 66 Major singles titles out of 85 played since Roger Federer pocketed his first Wimbledon in 2003.

Nadal was speaking after being awarded an Extraordinary Trophy at Mundo Deportivo’s 77th annual Grand Gala on Monday night. The great man was being honored for his stellar career just three months after retiring from the sport. At the event, he was asked to reveal his most difficult opponent but was unable to choose between his two greatest rivals. He said (via Express.co.uk):

“I would say Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, it's difficult to choose. My career is linked to both of them, the three of us have pushed each other to be better."

Nadal and Djokovic shared 60 matches across two decades. Djokovic leads the overall head-to-head 31-29, but Nadal outperformed the Serb 11-7 at Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic beat Nadal 15–13 in finals at all levels, but the Spaniard won more Major finals 5-4.

As for Roger Federer, Nadal's clay court expertise dominated their head-to-headled encounters. Nadal beat Federer 14-2 on clay, while Federer narrowly came out on top on grass (3-1) and hard court (12-9). Nadal won their overall head-to-head 24-16 and took 10 of their 14 Major matches.

Rafael Nadal says the intensity of his rivalry with Djokovic and Federer cost each of them physically

Regardless of who emerged victorious, each of the encounters between the three icons were grueling, close-fought matches in which the tennis skills on show were exceptional and the physical exertion at its extreme. Nadal acknowledges that the injuries each player suffered - and in Djokovic's case continues to suffer - at the end of their careers were the result of their battles. He said at the aforementioned event (via Express.co.uk):

It's true that we've taken things from each other, but it's fair to say that one of us, without the other two, wouldn't have reached the numbers that the three of us have achieved. In some ways we have pushed ourselves to the limit in every sense. Physically this has harmed us quite a bit, but on a tennis and mental level it has taken us to the next level of demand and that is why we have been able to have such a long career.”

Interestingly, only one other player holds a winning record over Nadal where they played more than 10 career matches. The Russian former ATP World No. 3 Nikolay Davydenko leads their particular rivalry 6-5, winning their final four matches between 2009 and 2011.

