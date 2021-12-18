Rafael Nadal reveals he has a "fluid relationship" with Roger Federer, says they talk "very often"

Rafael Nadal spoke about his good friend Roger Federer following his 6-3, 7-5 defeat to Andy Murray at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships on Friday. Nadal revealed that he speaks "very often" with Federer and that the two have a "fluid relationship."

The defeat against Murray was Nadal's first match on tour since losing to Lloyd Harris at the Citi Open back in August. A chronic foot injury forced the Spaniard to bring an end to his 2021 season as he sought treatment for his problem.

Like Nadal, Roger Federer, too, has been battling injuries for the last couple of years. The Swiss made his comeback earlier this year but aggravated a knee problem at Wimbledon, forcing him to undergo a third surgery.

Federer will be out of action for a few more months, but the Swiss has asserted that he intends to make a comeback next year.

Given that Nadal is quite close to Federer, the Spaniard was asked if he had any updates on the Swiss' return to the tour. In response, the Mallorcan made it clear that he would not divulge his private discussions with Federer. However, he did reveal that he and the Swiss are in regular contact.

"I am nobody to say what we talk about privately, but yes, I have a very fluid relationship with Roger, we talk very often," Rafael Nadal said. "I always knew what intention he has on trying to come back but I will not be the one who says when."

Nadal was asked if he has any news on Federer:



"I think I did a lot of things well" - Rafael Nadal on his defeat to Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal lost his comeback match but was pleased with certain aspects of his game. During the interview, he pointed out that he needs time to regain his best form after spending time away from the sport.

"I think I did a lot of things well and other things, of course after a long period of time, I need to recover again, some things that when you're under competition come automatically," Nadal said.

The 20-time Major champion asserted that he needs to analyze his defeat to "make the right decisions" going forward.

"Now I have to think more, or you don't have this extra time to make the right decisions," Nadal added.

Nadal surmised that the match against Murray was "positive" even though he lost, since he had chances to win the second set and exceeded his own expectations.

"In general terms it has been a positive match, I even had my chances to win that second set," Nadal added. "It's just a positive start. I played even better than what I thought a few weeks ago."

Rafael Nadal further explained why he found satisfaction despite losing, pointing out that he has not played a full match since pulling out of the tour back in August.

"In Mallorca for the last five months, I played zero of these matches. I just did exercises and something more under control to try and make the normal evolution for the foot," explained Nadal.

The Spaniard will take on Denis Shapovalov in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

