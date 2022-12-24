Rafael Nadal says Roger Federer is 'happy and enjoying life' post-retirement, reveals they speak 'regularly'

Rafael Nadal has disclosed that he and Roger Federer are still in touch and that they speak to each other regularly after the latter's retirement from professional tennis in September.

Federer announced his decision to hang up his racquet at this year's Laver Cup a few days before the exhibition event. He has been struggling with a knee injury over the last few years and even after multiple surgeries, the Swiss legend is yet to recover fully. He wanted to play his career's last match alongside Nadal, who happily obliged despite suffering from an abdominal issue.

Although they lost a close match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, Federer's farewell ceremony was nothing short of a spectacle. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was surrounded by his rivals as he shed tears.

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Nadal stated that he shared a great bond with Federer.

"He is happy, enjoying life, delighted. We talk regularly. We have a very good relationship and he is doing things. He was in Tokyo and other places. I have spoken with him regularly and well, the truth is, he only has to fix the knee," Nadal said.

When asked about the famous moment of both icons crying next to each other, the Spaniard said that he was overwhelmed as a sports fan since one of the greatest players of tennis was retiring.

"The moment was his. One of the great icons in the history of sport was leaving. I was very moved because in the end, I experienced it as a rival, as a teammate, and also as a fan. I am a professional athlete but I am a great sports fan and I value it very much. If someone like Federer leaves, it's hard not to get excited. Happy for him because at least he retired while playing. It's something that seemed like it couldn't be but he got it. I think it was a very nice farewell for him," he added.

"I have the illusion of having a good year again" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam winner.

Rafael Nadal will begin his 2023 season at the inaugural edition of the United Cup before he defends his Australian Open title next month.

In an interview with Diario AS, the 36-year-old stated that he was confident of having another successful season.

"I will do my best to try to perform at the highest level for as long as possible. Let's see now how the year begins. I'm confident that I can get to the level I need to be competitive in Australia. We'll see what happens. Things change very fast in sports. But I have the illusion of having a good year again and giving myself options to compete again at the highest level," he said.

