Rafael Nadal sends emotional message after Pope Francis dies at 88

Rafael Nadal expressed deep sorrow and grief after learning of the Vatican City State head Pope Francis' death on Easter Monday (April 21). The Spaniard, who is agnostic himself, called it a "sad day" for the rest of the world, implying that the Pope's passing had moved him greatly.

The 22-time Major winner has previously claimed that he didn't believe in the concept of a "God." That, however, didn't deter him from sending his "sincere" condolences to the Catholic Church faithful following Pope Francis' passing at the age of 88.

Nadal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday to express hopes of the Bishop of Rome finding peace in the afterlife. The social media post has already amassed around 59k views and 2.5k likes.

"Today is a sad day. I would like to express my sincere condolences on the passing of Pope Francis. May he rest in peace," Nadal wrote on X (translated from Spanish).

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was famously the first non-European head of the Vatican City State since Syria's Gregory III, who spearheaded the Catholic Church in the 8th Century.

Rafael Nadal: "I would love to know if God exists, but it's a very difficult thing for me to believe"

IIn 2010, Rafael Nadal was asked by Sports Illustrated in an interview to give his views on God. The Spaniard, who was just 24 then, gave a level-headed answer as he expressed his agnostic stance on the topic without being disrespectful. He admittedly didn't make the 'sign of the cross' or pray to God but conceded in the same breath that "if God exists, he's intelligent enough to [do] the right things."

"I don't believe in God. I would love to know if God exists. But it's a very difficult thing for me to believe," he told Sports Illustrated 15 years ago (via Bleacher Report). "I don't know. It's private and I don't want to speak about it, but I say, 'If God exists, you don't need [to cross yourself] or pray.' If God exists, he's intelligent enough to [do] the important things, the right things."

Despite Nadal's agnosticism, he and his wife Maria Francisca Perello held a baptism for their son last June in a private ceremony in their hometown of Mallorca. The former World No. 1, meanwhile, retired from pro tennis a month later at the Paris Olympics, signing off with 92 overall ATP singles titles.

