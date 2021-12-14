Rafael Nadal shares heartfelt message on Manolo Santana's funeral 

Rafael Nadal took to social media to share a message for the late Manolo Santana and his family. He shared the message all the way from Kuwait, where he is currently set to play in the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana passed away on Saturday at the age of 83, and his funeral took place in Madrid on Monday evening. Rafael Nadal could not attend the funeral, and sent out a message in his stead. The Spaniard expressed disappointment at his inability to pay his final respects to Santana in person.

"Unfortunately, I can't be with you and you have no idea how sad I'm for being in Kuwait and have no chance to be with you on such a sad day," Nadal said.

The World No. 6 reflected on his relationship with Santana. He proclaimed the day of his funeral a very difficult day for the people who knew Santana and the world of Spanish sports as a whole.

"Today's a very, very tough day for the Spanish sport and for all the people who got to know him," Nadal said.

Rafa Nadal shared a message to Manolo Santana and his family from Kuwait.

The former World No.1 further stated that Manolo Santana's legacy would remain forever. He extended his support to Santana's family, and thanked Manolo once more for everything he has done. He said:

"Manolo was an example in many things and, above all, he leaves a legacy forever. For all this and many more things, I can only say 'Thanks Manolo' and send a message of support to his family."

Manolo Santana's final resting ground is in Madrid

The Manolo Santana Court of La Caja Magica has been chosen as the funeral chapel

Manolo Sanatana's funeral chapel was chosen to be the centre-court of La Caja Mágica in Madrid, a court named after the legend. The stadium is also the home of the Madrid Open, where Santana served as the organizer of the tournament until 2019. He effectively made it one of the premier tennis tournaments.

Born in Madrid, Santana was one of Spain's foremost tennis stars. He won an Olympic gold for his country in addition to Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open titles.

He also led Spain to the Davis Cup title in 1965, which cemented him as a national superstar. His passing drew tributes from the complete tennis community and major figures in Spain, including the Spanish Prime Minister and the King of Spain.





Manolo Santana won Wimbledon in 1966 wearing a shirt with the Real Madrid logo sewn onto it. He was given tribute at the Bernabéu after passing.

His close affiliation with the city of Madrid also made him a passionate and vocal fan of football club Real Madrid. His funeral was attended by Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez, who came to bid farewell to the legend.

