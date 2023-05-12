French tennis player Corentin Moutet recently expressed his admiration for his idol, Rafael Nadal, and cited why the Spaniard is exceptional in every aspect of the game.

Nadal and Moutet have only faced each other once on the tennis court, during the 2022 French Open. The Spanish legend defeated Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round, marking his 300th Grand Slam match win.

The victory put Nadal in the company of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only male players to achieve 300 Grand Slam match wins.

Corentin Moutet, who has been sidelined for the better part of 2023 due to injuries, recently spoke with Tennis Magazin about his admiration for his idol, Rafael Nadal.

Moutet highlighted the unique qualities that make the 22-time Grand Slam champion such a remarkable player.

“For me he is a special player in all aspects: for his joy, his physical shape and his mentality. It always shows you that you have to be ambitious, you have to be proud of your achievements but stay humble at the same time, that's the best combination,” Moutet said.

The 24-year-old reminisced about his unforgettable match against Nadal at the 2022 French Open. He stated that "it was a dream come true" as he had been envisioning the moment since he was a kid.

“When I was able to play against him at the Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros 2022 it was a dream come true, I had been wanting it since I was a child,” he added.

"My dream since I was a child has always been to win a Grand Slam tournament" - Corentin Moutet

Corentin Moutet at the 2022 Australian Open

Corentin Moutet expressed his career goals and his desire to retire without any lingering regrets.

“The main goal in my career is to retire with as few regrets as possible. I want to find a balance between the professional circuit and my private life,” Moutet said.

Moutet stated that he wants to win a Grand Slam before retiring. He wants it not because it would make him popular, but because he desires to experience the intense emotions that come with winning such a prestigious event

“Although my dream since I was a child has always been to win a Grand Slam tournament. Not because it makes me more popular, but because I want to experience the emotions that come with it, as well as make my family and friends proud.”

