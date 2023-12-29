Rafael Nadal recently held a practice session with Dominic Thiem, ahead of his Brisbane International comeback in Australia. It took place after the Spaniard previously exchanged some rallies with Holger Rune.

Nadal will grace the tennis court after nearly a year. His last competitive appearance ended in a loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in January 2023. He injured his hip during the match and later had to undergo surgery, which ruled him out for the majority of the season.

On the other hand, Thiem has been struggling to get going lately. Once ranked as high as the World No. 3, the Austrian failed to win any titles during the 2023 season. He is set to take the court against James Mccabe in the qualifiers at the Brisbane International on Saturday, December 30.

Nadal has intensified his preparations in the company of old foe Thiem. Videos of the duo's latest practice session have been doing rounds on the internet. One clip showed the 22-time Grand Slam champion powering backhands down Thiem's court in a long rally. In another flick, Thiem could be seen executing a straight-forward return.

Nadal and Thiem have faced each other on 15 occasions on the ATP Tour so far with the former leading the head-to-head 9-6.

Their rivalry dates back to the year 2014 when they met for a second-round clash at the French Open. The Spaniard defeated him and later went on to win the tournament. Thiem's first success against the 37-year-old came in the 2016 Argentina Open.

The duo last locked horns in 2020 at the year-end championships, where Dominic Thiem defeated the Spaniard for the sixth time.

Rafael Nadal: "It's impossible to think about winning tournaments today"

Rafael Nadal has denied claiming any claims about winning titles during the initial phase of his comeback.

"It's impossible to think about winning tournaments today. What's really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don't expect much, one year without being on the court," he said (via abc.net).

The 37-year-old expressed unwillingness to set long-term goals for himself, saying:

"I can't have super long-term goals because I don't see myself playing a super long time. I don't know how things are going to keep going. I'm not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term, and it's even tougher in the medium period of time."

The Spaniard had previously claimed that 2024 could be his final season in professional tennis.

