"Rafael Nadal still produces something new after 20+ years" - Tennis fans thrilled as Spaniard hits four consecutive aces against Casper Ruud

Although Rafael Nadal is nearing the end of his long and magnificent career, he still has the ability to spring surprises. The first for the season came when he broke his own record by winning his first 20 matches of the year. Now, there has been another 'first-time in his career' moment for the Spaniard.

During his third ATP Finals round-robin match against Casper Ruud on Thursday, the ninth game of the second set saw Nadal hit four aces on the trot. Known to have always struggled with his serve, never before in his entire career had the 36-year-old produced four aces to win a love game.

He ended his four-match losing streak as he defeated Ruud 7-5, 7-5 to finish the rollercoaster season. The one-hour-43-minute long match saw the Spaniard break his opponent twice and hit 38 winners, compared to just 19 from the fourth-ranked Norwegian.

The result did not hold much significance in the tournament since Nadal was already eliminated after losing his first two matches. Ruud, on the other hand, booked his semifinal spot by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz.

The Mallorcan hit as many as 16 aces over two sets, which came as a huge surprise to his fans. They took to social media to laud the player, calling him 'Acedal'.

"Haven't seen this before. Rafa serving 4 aces in a row. He still produces something new after 20+ years. #GOAT," a fan tweeted.

"3 records made for Nadal in this match I believe. Most aces in a single set (10). Most aces in a two-set win (16). Most consecutive aces (5)," a user wrote.

sLlorca @sLlorcaTennis 3 records made for Nadal in this match I believe!



- Most aces in a single set (10)

- Most aces in a two-set win (16)

- Most consecutive aces (5) 3 records made for Nadal in this match I believe!- Most aces in a single set (10)- Most aces in a two-set win (16)- Most consecutive aces (5)

"Strong swing with lots of control. There is so much work in his serve. Since he got older, he really progressed and he knows he needs it to be competitive. A real legend and idol at work," another tweet read.

stef🛡⚛ ☀️ 🌕 ⛷ 🎾 🏄🏽 @peaceselecta @TennisTV @RafaelNadal strong swing with lots of control. there is so much work in his serve since he got older he really progressed and he knows he needs it to be competitiv. a real legend and idol at work @TennisTV @RafaelNadal strong swing with lots of control. there is so much work in his serve since he got older he really progressed and he knows he needs it to be competitiv. a real legend and idol at work

Here are a few more reactions:

Owen @tennisnation @TennisTV Showing this to someone in 2005 would absolutely blow their mind. @TennisTV Showing this to someone in 2005 would absolutely blow their mind.

Vansh @vanshv2k Did Rafael Nadal Parera hit 4 aces in a row? Yes Did Rafael Nadal Parera hit 4 aces in a row? Yes

"I can’t complain at all" - Rafael Nadal on his 2022 season

Rafael Nadal is currently ranked second

Although Rafael Nadal struggled with a number of injuries this season, he had a dreamlike first half and a forgettable second. The 22-time Grand Slam winner pocketed four singles titles in the first six months of 2022, including the Australian and French Open.

With yesterday's win, he finished with a win-loss record of 39-8. Over the course of the year, the 36-year-old was troubled by a fractured rib, a long-term foot problem, and an abdominal muscle tear. In a post-match press conference, the Spaniard expressed his satisfaction at having won two Majors and stated that he needed to prepare for 2023 with the right attitude.

“I can’t ask for more. Two Grand Slams and finishing the year in a high spot in the rankings. So, I can’t complain at all," Nadal said. "At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot to me. For 2023, just let’s try to have the right preparation, work the proper way, and start the season with the right energy, the right attitude, to reach the level that I need to be competitive from the beginning. Let’s try it, I am excited about it.”

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes