Two well-known Spanish actors, Jesus Vidal and Juan Manuel Montilla ‘El Langui’, recently visited the Rafa Nadal Academy and Foundation to host an episode of a program titled ‘Where Two Travel’. The duo's objective was to showcase the human side of both Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello to the public.

Not surprisingly, Vidal and El Langui greatly enjoyed working with Nadal and Xisca. El Langui recently spoke to Abc.es about how Rafael Nadal works hard to change the lives of children through his organization, and in doing so sets an example for others.

Rafael Nadal says he feels compelled to help: El Langui

Rafael Nadal has received widespread acclaim over the years not just for his tennis skills but also for his exemplary behavior off the court. The Spaniard is often portrayed as the perfect embodiment of humility, and he continues to prove that time and again when interacting with others.

Rafael Nadal

El Langui is the latest to echo these thoughts, as he spoke glowingly of the Mallorcan’s down to earth nature. The actor also gushed about how Rafael Nadal's innate desire to help those around him.

“There is the improvement as an athlete and then he extrapolates it with his values: humility, the empathy he has and everything that he generates,” El Langui said. “Rafa says he feels compelled to help, this guy doesn't stop setting an example.”

Rafael Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca 'Xisca' Perello

A significant part of the operations of Rafael Nadal's foundation and academy is handled by his wife Xisca and his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal. El Langui made special mention of Nadal’s wife - who is the Director of the Foundation - and expressed gratitude for the time she set out for them.

“She is a great person and we are very grateful that she has appeared before the cameras to tell us first-hand about the foundation,” Langui remarked. “They work in a multitude of cases. It was a wise move to go there and have that opportunity.”

Rafael Nadal with some of his Academy students

El Langui went on to add that it was very ‘rewarding’ for him to watch Rafael Nadal succeeding in his socio-cultural ventures. The 40-year-old emphasized how the 13-time French Open champion helps the children by teaching them his own values.

“It's very rewarding when you see it work,” El Langui continued. “Rafa works in different places, not only in Mallorca, and you see that he enriches many children on a sporting and cultural level, that he transmits values to them, generating alternatives in families that cannot afford to have a child enrolled in sports and take classes.”