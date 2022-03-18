Rafael Nadal surpasses Roger Federer's best-ever start to a season

Rafael Nadal has surpassed Roger Federer's best-ever start to a season over the course of his semifinal run in the Indian Wells Masters.

The Spaniard reached the fourth round of the competition after beating Sebastian Korda and Dan Evans. In the last 16, he was up against Opelka and beat the American in two sets, both of which were decided by tiebreaks.

Nadal sealed his place in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters while also getting his 18th successive victory of the season. He then beat Nick Kyrgios in three sets to reach the semifinals.

With the win over Opelka, the King of Clay surpassed his rival Federer's best-ever start to a season. The Swiss won 17 matches on the trot in 2018. He started the year by winning the Australian Open and followed it by triumphing at the Rotterdam Open.

Federer's winning run came to an end at the Indian Wells Masters as he lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the final.

José Morgado @josemorgado



To do it at almost 36yo is something. Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Best start to a men's tennis season:



1. Djokovic 41-0 (2011)

2. Djokovic 26-0 (2020)

3. Nadal 18-0 (2022) *ongoing streak Best start to a men's tennis season:1. Djokovic 41-0 (2011)2. Djokovic 26-0 (2020)3. Nadal 18-0 (2022) *ongoing streak Nadal beats Federer's best ever start in a season (17-0).To do it at almost 36yo is something. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Nadal beats Federer's best ever start in a season (17-0).To do it at almost 36yo is something. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Nadal has had an incredible start to 2022, winning the Australian Open, Mexican Open and the Melbourne Summer Set 1. The Spaniard has now reached the 98th Masters 1000 quarterfinal, the most for any player.

TENNIS @Tennis



is into the 98th Masters 1000 quarterfinal of his career.



MOST CAREER MASTERS 1000 QFs:

98: Rafael Nadal

87: Roger Federer

87: Novak Djokovic

51: Andy Murray



Nadal has reached the QFs or better at 98 of the 124 Masters 1000 events he's ever played. DID YOU KNOW @RafaelNadal is into the 98th Masters 1000 quarterfinal of his career.MOST CAREER MASTERS 1000 QFs:98: Rafael Nadal87: Roger Federer87: Novak Djokovic51: Andy MurrayNadal has reached the QFs or better at 98 of the 124 Masters 1000 events he's ever played. DID YOU KNOW❓@RafaelNadal is into the 98th Masters 1000 quarterfinal of his career.MOST CAREER MASTERS 1000 QFs:98: Rafael Nadal87: Roger Federer87: Novak Djokovic51: Andy MurrayNadal has reached the QFs or better at 98 of the 124 Masters 1000 events he's ever played.

Nadal's start to 2022 has been the third-best for any player behind Novak Djokovic's starts in 2020 and 2011.

Rafael Nadal faces Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters

Nadal will now face compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters. The teenager has had an impressive run in the California desert and ousted defending champion Cameron Norrie to reach his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal. Alcaraz won the match 6-4, 6-3.

Nadal and Alcaraz previously met in the second round of the Madrid Masters last year, with the former winning 6-1, 6-2. The 18-year-old has had an impressive start to the year so far, winning ten out of 11 matches. He won his maiden ATP 500 title in Rio by defeating Diego Schwartzman in the final.

Nadal has been on a winning spree this year but given that he admitted to his foot bothering him lately, he will find it hard against his compatriot. However, the King of Clay's elite mentality has often seen him come out on top in tough situations. The same could happen on Saturday as well.

