Rafael Nadal was as surprised as anyone else when Australian Open director Craig Tiley made the announcement earlier that the Spaniard will be making his comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

Speaking to the press in Australia, Tiley had given an "exclusive" scoop on Nadal's return to action, saying that he has been in conversation with the 22-time Grand Slam champion and that he would be fit enough to compete in the Melbourne Slam next year.

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about. That's awesome," Tiley said.

Nadal immediately responded to that statement on social media, stating that he appreciated the vote of confidence from the tournament and that he was working hard to return to action as soon as possible.

"I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Australian Open… I am practising every day and working hard to come back asap," he said.

Now, the 37-year-old has shed even more light on the Melbourne comeback, remarking that he had no idea Craig Tiley was going to say something like that and that he was the first to be surprised.

While Nadal hoped to kickstart his 2024 season, what could very well be his last on the tour, at the Australian Open, he made it clear that he doesn't know whether that is possible at all the way things stand right now.

"I had no idea they would say that. I was the first one to be surprised because I don't even know it myself [when I'll return]. I understand and appreciate the hope of the Australian Open to have me there, my hope as well is to be there, but until this becomes a reality, there's still a long way to go," Nadal said in conversation with Movistar Plus+ (quotes translated from Spanish).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I am with less pain but I still have discomfort" - Rafael Nadal

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports

Rafael Nadal had commented on his rumoured Australian Open comeback recently as well, stating that he could not give fans an exact date of return as he was still in pain from the hip injury he picked up in Melbourne this year.

While he admitted that the pain is considerably less than what it used to be, the Spaniard is still under enough discomfort that he cannot deem himself fit for top-level competition just yet.

"My first idea would be to return to Australia but I can't tell you. I am being able to train a little more, which for me is progress. I am with less pain but I still have discomfort. If I had less pain I could give you a date," Nadal said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here