Rafael Nadal clarifies Australian Open director Craig Tiley's comeback claims

Rafael Nadal has taken it upon himself to respond to Australian Open director Craig Tiley's claims that the Spaniard will be making his return to action at the Melbourne Slam next year.

Speaking in a recent interview, Tiley revealed that he had been in conversation with Nadal in the last few days and that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had assured him that he would be participating at the tournament in 2024.

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about," Tiley said.

The Mallorcan has been on the sidelines since his second-round exit at the Australian Open this year, where he picked up a hip strain that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

With 2024 likely to be Nadal's final season on the ATP Tour, as revealed by the 37-year-old himself earlier, he took to social media to clarify Tiley's claims. The southpaw appreciated the vote of confidence he received from the Tennis Australia CEO and assured fans that he was working hard every day to return to action as soon as possible.

"I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Australian Open… I am practising every day and working hard to come back asap," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal: The dream is not to come back and win the Australian Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 3

While Rafael Nadal would be understandably chuffed about making his comeback on tour, the Spaniard has already toned down expectations for fans. Speaking in an interview a few weeks earlier, the 22-time Grand Slam champion had admitted that he does not dream of winning the French Open or the Australian Open once again.

Instead, the Mallorcan just wants to be competitive again and bid farewell to the sport he loves so much on his own terms -- a sentiment he has expressed time and again in the past.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" he said.

"I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly," he added.

