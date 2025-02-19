Rafael Nadal swaps shirts with $50 million Spanish soccer star to add iconic FIFA World Cup winning memorabilia to his museum

Spanish Football star David Villa was spotted at Rafael Nadal's academy in the latter's native town of Manacor. The duo posed for photos together while doing a shirt swap.

Villa is an icon in Spanish soccer, leading them to their first ever FIFA World Cup. He is also the all time top scorer for the national team with 59 goals. He had previously visited Nadal's School of Sport in 2023 as well when the tennis star gave a welcome speech to the new batch of students who enrolled in the organization.

This time, the $50 million soccer star visited the 22-time Major Champion's renowned tennis academy. Both of them posed for a photograph while swapping historically significant shirts. Villa gave away his shirt from the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, where Spain famously defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in Johannesburg.

Posting on X, Rafael Nadal acknowledged the significance of the shirt in the history of Spanish sport and pledged to keep it in the academy's museum.

"Thank you @Guaje7Villa for visiting the @rnadalacademy! And thank you for giving us your @FIFAWorldCup 2010 final shirt. I have fond memories of a historic day for sport ..That I was lucky enough to experience in South Africa. We will lovingly display it at the Museum!" (Translated from Spanish)

The duo clicked the photo in front of the Coupe des Mousquetaires, the French Open trophy, which Nadal has won a record 14 times.

Rafael Nadal has often been hailed as the greatest Spanish athlete in history

In Picture: Rafael Nadal (Getty)

The feats of Rafael Nadal on the tennis court are extraordinary in the field of sports for a Spanish athlete. Often, the Mallorcan has been given the tag of the best Spanish sportsperson by his peers and the media. Back in 2020, Marca, a Spanish publication held a poll to determine the best athlete in Spanish history. Nadal, who was a 19-time Major champion at that time, comfortably beat the likes of Paul Gasol, Fernando Alonso, and Andres Iniesta.

When Rafael Nadal retired in November 2024, having added three more Major titles to his name, soccer legends Iker Casillas and Andres Iniesta were in awe of his achievements and admitted that he was a pivotal part of Spanish sporting history.

“Rafa is part of us, he is part of the history of Spain", said Casillas (via express.co.uk)

"We can only congratulate him for his spectacular career and for the legacy and values he leaves us." said Iniesta (via express.co.uk)

Another Spanish media publication Mundo Deportivo awarded Nadal with the honor of being the best Spanish athlete in history as the the former World No.1 retired from the sport.

