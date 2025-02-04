Rafael Nadal shares 2-word message after being named the best Spanish athlete in history by major media outlet

Mundo Deportiovo, a daily sports newspaper, named Rafael Nadal Spain's best athlete. Mundo Deportiovo, one of Spain's leading sports publications, awarded the Mallorcan the prize.

Nadal, ended his much-storied career last year at Spain's Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands in Malaga. The Spaniard lost his previous official match but ended a career that saw him win 92 career titles. He was one of the integral parts of the "Big Three" in men's tennis alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who dominated the sport for almost two decades.

When he retired, Nadal's influence was felt across sporting disciplines. Tributes poured in from every corner of the world. However, the farewell ceremony for the Spaniard came in for a bit of criticism from fans as not being adequate to bid goodbye to one of the sport's greatest icons.

Mundo Deportivo has recognized Nadal's achievements on the court and awarded him one of the highest honors. The publication considers the former World No. 1 the best-ever athlete in Spanish history. At its annual awards ceremony, the publication awarded this honor to Nadal.

Nadal took to social media to convey his thanks and appreciation towards the organization for the award.

"Muchas Gracias @mundodeportivo" posted Nadal on his Instagram story.

Rafael Nadal reacts to receiving the Best Spanish Athlete award from Munodeportivo, (Source: Instagram)

Nadal played over 1300 matches in his career, winning an astounding 1080 times, making him one of the sport's greats.

Rafael Nadal was at his best while playing for the country

In Picture: Rafael Nadal (Source: Getty)

Apart from the 92 singles titles, that Rafael Nadal won on the ATP Tour, the Mallorcan took immense pride in playing for his country. Incidentally, his breakthrough on the world stage came while playing for his country at the 2004 Davis Cup final against the USA. Back then, a teenage Nadal defeated one of the best players in the world, Andy Roddick, and helped Spain clinch the Davis Cup titles.

Since then, Nadal has been integral to Spain's Davis Cup-winning campaigns in 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2019. At the Olympics, the 20-time Major champion bagged two gold medals, one in singles in Beijing in 2008, and one in doubles in 2016 in Rio. He also received the distinguished honor of carrying the Spanish flag at the Rio Olympics.

In his last Olympic appearance in Paris 2024, Nadal had the honor of being the torchbearer at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

