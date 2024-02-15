Rafael Nadal, a renowned Real Madrid fan, has said that club president Florentino Perez need not worry about the Spaniard succeeding him in the future.

Nadal, 36, is out of action after sustaining a muscle tear in his hip during his comeback tournament in Brisbane last month. The Spaniard was returning from a near year-long layoff after injuring his hip during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open, which required surgery.

That cut short his title defence Down Under and subsequently ruled him out for the season. The Spaniard made a decent return in Brisbane, winning two matches, before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinal.

Out of action since then, the legendary Spaniard recently told El Partizado de Cope about potentially succeeding Perez as Los Blancos president:

"I'm not a rival for anything. He's so little afraid of me that being president of Madrid is not in my life plan. I would never face someone who is very good for Madrid."

Lauding the work of Perez, Nadal said that he has no plans to take up the club presidency at the moment:

"Florentino's work is impressive and having the team he has, with the financial management he has done, could not have been done better and as a Real Madrid fan, I would not compete with him. Madrid gives me happiness, and I wouldn't be happier being president if I was worse."

Perez is in his second term as Los Blancos president, having returned to take charge in 2009 after an earlier stint from 2000 to 2006. Under his reign, the La Liga giants have prospered in Spain and Europe, winning four La Liga and five UEFA Champions League titles.

Rafael Nadal offers his take on Real Madrid attackers Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham

Rafael Nadal, in the aforementioned interview, also talked about Real Madrid's in-form attackers Vincius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Both players have played key roles this season. Vinicius has 12 goals and seven assists in 22 games in an injury-ravaged campaign. Meanwhile, new signing Bellingham - arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer - has fared better, bagging 20 goals and eight assists in 29 games across competitions.

Asked to choose between the duo, Rafael Nadal said that both are 'good' in their own right, lavishing praise:

"I don't have to choose. They are both very good, with different mentalities. Vini is spectacular. I loved his post from the Super Cup final, and if he continues like this, he could be much better. Bellingham, I think, it's incredible what he has done."

Real Madrid are five points clear at the top of La Liga after 24 games and are 1-0 up against RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

