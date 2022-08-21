“Rafael Nadal has taught me how to have this never die, never give up spirit; we still drive each other” - Novak Djokovic

Despite being one of the biggest rivals on the court, Novak Djokovic believes that Rafael Nadal has taught him a lot as a player and a person.

The Serb and the Spaniard’s battle has continued this year, with both vying for the record of most Grand Slam titles won on the men’s circuit. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open, taking his tally to 22 Majors. Djokovic responded in London by clinching his 21st Major at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer trails both of them with 20 Slams and has been on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

In a 2020 interview with Graham Bensinger, the 35-year-old Serb said that the 'Big 3', as the trio are collectively called, have always pushed each other to become better players.

“Well, we still do, we still push each other, we still drive each other to be the best we could possibly be with the tennis racquet on the court. Roger has inspired me in many ways, Rafa as well,” he said.

“Rafael Nadal, you know, taught me how to have this never die, never give up spirit. This kind of respect for, you know, the sport, for your opponents,” he added.

Though they are the fiercest of competitors on the court, Djokovic said that they have always shown respect for each other off of it since they are role models for the younger generations.

“But we always had respect for each other because, I think, we are all aware of how many kids look at us, look what we do, what we say, how we behave towards each other and towards the sport, towards other people. The example that we give is something that is very important to all of us,” he stated.

“We were never really close” - Novak Djokovic on his relationship with Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Australian Open.

In the same interview, Novak Djokovic opened up about his relationship with Rafael Nadal. While there has always been talk of bad blood between the two players, the Serbian denied it.

While the two players are not close friends, that doesn’t mean they are on bad terms either, the 35-year-old said.

“Well, look, we have to define what close friends means. We were never really as close as I would be close with my childhood friends or he would with his,” Djokovic said. "It's just it's really hard [to be close friends] because [we are each other’s] main rivals. [We] both [are] fighting for something that only one can get.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan