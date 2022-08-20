“Define what close friends means, we were never really close” - Novak Djokovic on his relationship with Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic has clarified that while he and Rafael Nadal are not close friends, that doesn’t mean they are on bad terms either.

The Serbian and Spaniard, along with Roger Federer, have dominated the men’s tennis circuit for more than two decades now. They have won the majority of Grand Slam titles and occupied the top spot in the ATP rankings for several years.

Speaking to Graham Bensinger in a 2020 interview, the 35-year-old said that while he’s not close friends with the 14-time Roland Garros champion, there’s a healthy rivalry and a lot of respect between the two.

“Well, look, we have to define what close friends means. We were never really as close as I would be close with my childhood friends or he would with his. We push each other, we drive each other to be the best we could possibly be with the tennis racquet on the court,” he said, adding, “It's just it's really hard [to be close friends] because [we are each other’s] main rivals. [We] both [are] fighting for something that only one can get.”

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Truly the GOAT era In the last 18 years, 63 out of 75 men's singles Grand Slams have been won by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.Truly the GOAT era In the last 18 years, 63 out of 75 men's singles Grand Slams have been won by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.Truly the GOAT era 🐐 https://t.co/EmVwqN7ETF

The Serb added that they’ve always had respect for each other because they are well aware of the fact that they are role models for the younger generation.

“But we always had respect for each other because, I think, we are all aware of how many kids look at us, look what we do, what we say, how we behave towards each other and towards the sport, towards other people. The example that we give is something that is very important to all of us,” he said.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal locked in battle for most men’s Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have won all the Grand Slams this year

This year, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been locked in a battle to claim the record for the most Grand Slam titles won on the men’s circuit.

Roger Federer and Nadal were tied with 20 Majors each at the start of last year, with the Serbian trailing both by three. However, he won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 to also reach the 20 Slams mark. In fact, he came very close to winning the US Open too, which would have seen him overtake the other members of the Big 3.

enrico maria riva @enricomariariva nadal, djokovic and federer have won



16 of the last 17 australian open

17 of the last 18 roland garros

17 of the last 19 wimbledon

12 of the last 18 us open nadal, djokovic and federer have won16 of the last 17 australian open17 of the last 18 roland garros17 of the last 19 wimbledon 12 of the last 18 us open https://t.co/iE2ooYYRoE

This year, the 36-year-old Mallorcan won the Australian Open and French Open titles to claim his 21st and 22nd Majors, while Djokovic responded by winning his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala