A few months back, Rafael Nadal piqued the interest of every tennis fan as he welcomed them to a virtual tour of his academy - which boasts of tennis courts, suites, a museum, the works. Nadal and his team used the the beautiful city of Mallorca as the backdrop for that tour, but they have now extended their work to a holiday destination in Greece too.

With the entire world still in the clutches of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, vacation travel isn't back to normal yet. But the Spaniard has set the foundation for the recovery period, by striking up a collaboration between the Sani Resort in Greece and the Rafael Nadal Tennis Centre.

The magazine ELLE recently profiled the project undertaken by the 12-time French Open champion's team, where there would be a series of tennis-related activities for vacationers to enjoy.

The private reserve where the activities would be undertaken comprises of five hotels, and is located in a vast and isolated area. The hotels are all located within walking distance from each other, but offer enough privacy to fully and safely enjoy your downtime.

Rafael Nadal and his team offer sports and leisure activities to customers at the private resort

At the Sani Resort, there is something for everyone - from the intimate Sani Asterias to the port of Sani. But perhaps the most distinguishable feature are the sports and leisure facilities curated by Rafael Nadal and his team.

The resort has its own Rafael Nadal Tennis Center, which has eight brand new claycourts along with 40 different restaurants and bars. As many as seven beaches surround the facility, giving people the best of both worlds.

The vacationers can trade backhands and forehands at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Center, regardless of their age or level of play. Most importantly, they would be under the guidance of expert coaches trained at Rafael Nadal's main academy in Mallorca.

The program not only focuses on the technical skills and physical training that Rafael Nadal himself employed to make it to the top, but also incorporates elements of the 17-time Major winner's mental conditioning.

Holiday-goers at the Sani Resort wouldn't have to fret about catching the virus either, with a COVID-19 test for guests and staff in place along with many other safety measures. The secure environment also helps maintain sufficient distance from other hosts so that social distancing rules are not compromised.

Vacationers have the full liberty to either enjoy the facilities at the resort or experience the tennis course curated by Rafael Nadal at his tennis center. For tennis fans though, the choice would be simple.