Rafael Nadal announced his new endorsement deal with global fast food franchise Subway in hilarious fashion, starring in a new commercial alongside NBA superstar Steph Curry.

Nadal, who enjoys lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like Nike, Kia Motors, and Richard Mille, among others, has expanded his already impressive portfolio further with a new partnership with Subway.

While the 22-time Grand Slam champion has been away from the tour since the Australian Open, he rejoined the public eye recently after teaming up with Steph Curry to promote the new 'Grand Slam Ham' sandwich for Subway. The sandwich is a part of the brand's new Deli Heroes line, which features "a collection of subs that showcases the brand’s new freshly-sliced meats," as stated in a press release.

In the new advertisement, Curry can be seen questioning whether the new sandwich, featuring sliced meats, lives up to the Spaniard's slice shot.

"This slice as good as your tennis slice?" Curry asks.

"I can't answer that but yes," Nadal responds.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion shared the commercial on social media, jokingly admitting that his slice couldn't match Subway's and sharing a clip of his famed shot for reference.

"I can’t believe I admitted that… Swipe for the slices in question," he captioned the post on Instagram.

The Spaniard also reshared the post on his Instagram story.

"Did you see this?" he posted with a winking emoji.

The Spaniard's Instagram story

"You have given us immense joy" - Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on maiden Wimbledon triumph

Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon 2023 title

With his triumph at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Carlos Alcaraz became the first Spaniard since Rafael Nadal to win the title at the grasscourt Major. He also became the third Spaniard overall to win a Wimbledon title.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was quick to extend his congratulations to the Alcaraz. He made a mention of legendary Spanish player and 1966 Wimbledon champion Manolo Santana's greatness before calling for the 20-year-old to enjoy his moment of triumph.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!" he tweeted (Translated from Spaniash).

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… pic.twitter.com/y0j2GowX3O Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Rafael Nadal won his maiden Wimbledon title in 2008 after defeating five-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final. He was forced to withdraw from his title defense in 2009 due to knee tendinitis.

However, he roared back in 2010, defeating Tomas Berdych in the final to claim his second title at the grasscout Major.

