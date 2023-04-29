Rafael Nadal will most definitely play in the 2023 French Open, declared the Spaniard's uncle, who also feels that his nephew has no plans of retiring just yet.

Speaking in a recent interview with Radio MARCA, the tennis coach admitted that Nadal's chances at Roland Garros will depend a lot on how he trains in the coming weeks and how many matches he can get under his belt at the upcoming Italian Open -- if he chooses to participate in it.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been on the sidelines since his second-round exit at the Australian Open due to a hip-injury. Yet to play on clay this year, the 14-time French Open champion will be rolling up to Paris with less-than-stellar match practice.

But that doesn't mean he is not confident, asserted Toni Nadal, who believes that the southpaw has enough passion for the sport to make a full recovery in time for his title defense at Roland Garros.

"He is not thinking about retiring, he just wants to recover well and continue competing because he is passionate about this sport. He would like to be competing now, but there is little left for that to happen," he said. "He is going to play in Paris, although how he trains in the coming weeks and what he can do in Rome will be important to measure his aspirations there."

In 2022, the former World No. 1 defeated Casper Ruud in the final to win his record-extending 14th title at the tournament and a then record 22nd Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal doesn't have a lot of points to defend after French Open

Rafael Nadal slipped out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings earlier this year, bringing to an end an 18-year stay. The Mallorcan's inability to defend his Australian Open title as well as his Indian Wells runner-up result were among the main reasons why he took a tumble in the rankings.

With 2,000 points at stake in the French Open, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will be hoping to defend as many of those as possible. Thankfully, the former World No. 1 doesn't have a lot of points to defend after his stint in Roland Garros.

With no points at Wimbledon, a second-round exit at the Paris Masters and the Cincinnati Open, and a fourth-round exit at the US Open last year, the the Mallorcan did not make many deep runs in the second half of 2022. Although he did qualify for the ATP Finals, he could not get out of the group stage.

