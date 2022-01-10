Rafael Nadal wins Melbourne Summer Set 1 title; equals Jimmy Connors for Open Era record

Rafael Nadal registered his name in the history books once again after achieving glory at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022 on Sunday. The Spaniard won his 29th ATP title without dropping a single set, equalling Jimmy Connors' record for the Open Era record.
Nadal accomplished his 89th career title at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022. The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Maxime Cressy in straight sets to win his first title of the 2022 tennis season with a scoreline of 7-6(6), 6-3.
Nadal equalled Connors' record and moved ahead of second-placed Ivan Lendl (28). The Spaniard's arch-rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, are way behind him, winning just 22 and 19 tournaments respectively without losing a set. Tennis legends like John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Guillermo Vilas and others also find themselves on the list.
Rafael Nadal is quite renowned for winning tournaments without losing any sets with his four French Open title wins coming in the same fashion.
Rafael Nadal edges past Roger Federer and Andre Agassi; becomes the first player to win a title in 19 consecutive tennis seasons
Some fans and experts rate Rafael Nadal as way behind Federer and Djokovic, claiming he only plays well on clay. However, even his critics rank him over the other two when it comes to consistency. He is the only player to remain inside the top-10 ATP rankings since 2005.
Astonishingly, after his victory at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, Nadal has managed to win a title in his 19th straight season on the ATP tour. He first won a title during the 2004 tennis season (Sopot Open) and has now earned a title in 2022.
This has taken him past Roger Federer and Andre Agassi, who won at least one title in 18 back-to-back tennis seasons. While Federer lifted titles every season from 2001 to 2019, Agassi showed sheer dominance on the court from 1987 to 2005.
Rafael Nadal's triumph has certainly consolidated his chances at the 2022 Australian Open, a Grand Slam he hasn't won since 2009.
