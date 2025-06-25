"Rafael Nadal had the tribute he deserved" - Roger Federer opens up about reuniting with Spaniard & his family during French Open farewell

The revered "Big Four" of tennis came together on Philippe-Chatrier earlier this year at Roland-Garros to celebrate an emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have shared many moments with the 14-time French Open winner on this very court, and they were there when he was honored by the organizers for his contribution to the Grand Slam event.

Ad

Federer felt "incredible" and honored to be at Nadal's farewell, which took place on May 25, the opening day of this year's French Open. The organizers surprised Nadal with a plaque, a grand gesture that will inspire the next set of players.

"For me it was the most exciting thing, that plaque will be there forever, all the players who step on the court will see it, they will surely be inspired and motivated thanks to him," Federer said.

Ad

Trending

"Sincerely, he had the farewell and the tribute he deserved. I am happy for him, grateful for allowing me to live it from there with them. It had been many months since I had seen them," he added.

The event also gave Federer an opportunity to meet with Nadal's family.

"It is always a pleasure to meet all Rafa's family and friends, I am lucky to know them and I was delighted to see them all smiling," the Swiss star added.

Ad

Rafael Nadal’s emotional reunion with Roger Federer and other members of Big Four at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal has an unmatched record at Roland-Garros. With 112 wins and only four losses, Nadal has left his footprint on Court Philippe-Chatrier for years to come. So when the time came, Nadal echoed heartfelt gratitude, saying:

“After all these years fighting for everything, it is unbelievable how time changes the perspective of things… Now it is all about being happy about everything that we achieved.”

Ad

Rafael Nadal also spoke about the rivalry he shared with other members of the Big Four: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. He said:

“We built amazing rivalries, but in a good way. We fought hard for titles but were good colleagues and respected one another. It means a lot that you’re all here.”

Between them, the Big Four claimed 69 Grand Slam titles and alternated as world No. 1 between 2004 and 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins