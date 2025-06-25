"Rafael Nadal had the tribute he deserved" - Roger Federer opens up about reuniting with Spaniard & his family during French Open farewell

The revered "Big Four" of tennis came together on Philippe-Chatrier earlier this year at Roland-Garros to celebrate an emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have shared many moments with the 14-time French Open winner on this very court, and they were there when he was honored by the organizers for his contribution to the Grand Slam event.
Federer felt "incredible" and honored to be at Nadal's farewell, which took place on May 25, the opening day of this year's French Open. The organizers surprised Nadal with a plaque, a grand gesture that will inspire the next set of players.
"For me it was the most exciting thing, that plaque will be there forever, all the players who step on the court will see it, they will surely be inspired and motivated thanks to him," Federer said.
"Sincerely, he had the farewell and the tribute he deserved. I am happy for him, grateful for allowing me to live it from there with them. It had been many months since I had seen them," he added.
The event also gave Federer an opportunity to meet with Nadal's family.
"It is always a pleasure to meet all Rafa's family and friends, I am lucky to know them and I was delighted to see them all smiling," the Swiss star added.
Rafael Nadal’s emotional reunion with Roger Federer and other members of Big Four at Roland Garros
Rafael Nadal has an unmatched record at Roland-Garros. With 112 wins and only four losses, Nadal has left his footprint on Court Philippe-Chatrier for years to come. So when the time came, Nadal echoed heartfelt gratitude, saying:
“After all these years fighting for everything, it is unbelievable how time changes the perspective of things… Now it is all about being happy about everything that we achieved.”
Rafael Nadal also spoke about the rivalry he shared with other members of the Big Four: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. He said:
“We built amazing rivalries, but in a good way. We fought hard for titles but were good colleagues and respected one another. It means a lot that you’re all here.”
Between them, the Big Four claimed 69 Grand Slam titles and alternated as world No. 1 between 2004 and 2022.
