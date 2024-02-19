Rafael Nadal triumphs at Balearic Mid-Amateur Golf Championship ahead of tennis comeback at Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal won the 2024 edition of the Balearic Mid Amateur men's championships ahead of returning to tennis action at the Indian Wells Masters.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is currently facing yet another spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury at the Brisbane International. However, he recently kept himself busy by participating in the Balearic Mid Amateur tournament. Nadal, an avid golfer, has become a regular feature at the event, having featured in its 2020, 2021, and 2022 editions as well.

The two-day tournament, which is held in Nadal's native Mallorca, saw Nadal participate for the first time in 2020. The Spaniard finished fourth at the tournament at the first time of asking, and was the top seed in its 2021 edition. However, Nadal could only muster a sixth-place finish.

Next year, the Spaniard finished second. In 2023, he was forced to miss the event due to his rehabilitation from the hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open. This year, he came back to the tournament with a bang, as he headed the men's scratch classification after Day 1.

On Day 2, the 37-year-old, who plays golf right-handed, clinched the men's title by seven strokes, emerging as champion from the 75 participants. On the women's side, Ana Fernandez won the tournament.

After winning the tournament, Nadal struck a pose alongside women's champion Fernandez. The scratch runners-up and handicap champion and runners-up also posed alongside the two.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Doha but is slated for an Indian Wells Masters return

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal's injury, which he sustained during his third-round Brisbane International match against Jordan Thompson, forced him to pull out of the Australian Open. At the time, he was optimistic that he would recover in time for the Qatar Open.

However, recently, Nadal announced his withdrawal from the Qatar Open as well.

"Unfortunately I am not ready to compete and I won't be able to come to Doha where I really wanted to be and play again after that unforgettable win in 2014." the Spaniard wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Nadal features in the recently-released Indian Wells Masters player field. Main draw matches of the tournament, which the Spaniard clinched in 2007, 2009, and 2013, will begin on March 6.

The former World No. 1's official kit for the Indian Wells Masters, designed by sponsor Nike, has also been revealed. However, before starting his Indian Wells campaign, Nadal will first head to Las Vegas, where he will feature in The Netflix Slam alongside compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

