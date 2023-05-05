Rafael Nadal to undergo one final medical test, will play Italian Open if he gets the all-clear: Reports

Rafael Nadal is all set to make his comeback on tour, if reports emerging from Spain are to be believed.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been on a long injury layoff, sidelined with a hip injury he picked up at the Australian Open. Following his second-round exit in Melbourne, the Mallorcan was expected to return to action at the start of the clay swing, but three tournaments in, nothing of that sort has happened.

However, after withdrawing from the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open in succession, the southpaw could be back at the Italian Open in Rome next week -- provided he gets the all-clear from his medical team.

As reported by El Partidazo de la Cope, the former World No. 1 will have one final medical check-up before heading to Rome and will most definitely play at the Italian Open in the lead-up to the French Open if he gets the greenlight.

If he so chooses to participate, the World No. 14 will join the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and others at the Masters 1000 tournament. The Italian Open could also mark the site of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's return to action after injury, but no official word has come from the Djokovic camp yet.

Rafael Nadal would skip French Open if he weren't fit enough by the time of the Italian Open: Patrick McEnroe

Speaking in a recent interview, American tennis icon Patrick McEnroe had opined that the Italian Open would be key in figuring out Rafael Nadal's plans for the French Open.

McEnroe had stated that if the Spaniard hadn't been fit enough to play in Rome, he would have skipped the trip to Roland Garros as well, reasoning that Nadal would not have liked to play in Paris without any match practice under his belt.

"If Rafa doesn’t show up for Rome does he even attempt to play the French? I’d say probably not. He’s going to want to at least get some matches there," McEnroe said.

The reports that he could be fit enough to compete in the Italian Open, therefore, come as good news for the 22-time Grand Slam champion and his fans. Last year, he lost out in the Round of 16 in Rome, falling to Denis Shapovalov in three sets. However, he went on to win the French Open, beating Casper Ruud in the final to win his 14th title at the tournament and 22nd Grand Slam overall.

