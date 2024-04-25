Rafael Nadal and Vinicius Jr. share heartwarming moment as Real Madrid star gifts Spanish "legend" a signed jersey ahead of Madrid Open 2024

Rafael Nadal, a diehard supporter of Spanish soccer supergiants Real Madrid, recently met up with Vinicius Junior, a star player from the club, in Madrid.

Nadal is amongst the most recognizable Real Madrid fans and has been an honorary member of the club since 2011. The 22-time Grand Slam champion recently interacted with Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior, who plays as a striker for Real Madrid, in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Jr. also gifted the former World No. 1 a signed Real Madrid jersey and shared a picture from their time together on social media platform X (formerly called Twitter) on April 25.

"LEGEND!!!!! @RafaelNadal," the Brazilian captioned the image.

The 'King of Clay' is currently in Madrid to participate in the Masters-1000 tournament. He has entered the main draw via protected ranking and will face American youngster Darwin Blanch, who has received a wildcard, in the opening round on April 25.

The 37-year-old also recently made an appearance during Real Madrid and FC Barcelona's 'El Clasico' derby at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on April 22. Other tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek were also present to witness Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Barcelona.

Rafael Nadal dismisses suggestion of taking over presidency of Real Madrid FC

Picture from Santiago Bernabeu

Rafael Nadal has spoken about his chances of becoming president of Real Madrid FC one day and succeeding current president Florentino Perez. In a conversation with the Spanish publication El Partidazo de Cope, the man from Mallorca dismissed the suggestion that he is Perez's rival for Real Madrid presidency, stating holding that position is not part of his "life plan."

"I'm not a rival for anything. He's so little afraid of me that being president of Madrid is not in my life plan. I would never face someone who is very good for Madrid," he said.

Nadal went on to praise Perez's incredible work for the club over the years and applauded his financial management skills. The Spaniard stressed that he would not be happier if he took over the presidency.

He continued, "Florentino's work is impressive and having the team he has, with the financial management he has done, could not have been done better and as a Real Madrid fan, I would not compete with him. Madrid gives me happiness, and I wouldn't be happier being president if I was worse."

Florentino Perez has been Real Madrid's president since 2009 and has been re-elected unopposed ever since. He is currently in his second stint at the club's helm after previously serving between 2000 and 2006.

