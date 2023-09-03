Rafael Nadal visits Barcelona for medical check-up months after undergoing arthroscopic hip surgery

Rafael Nadal has arrived in Barcelona for a follow up with his doctor on his recovery after having gone through anthroscopic surgery on his injured hip flexor in June this year.

Nadal has missed almost the entire season since injuring his hip flexor in the second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at Australian Open. What followed was a surgery that ruled him out for the rest of the season. Nadal then shocked the tennis fraternity by suggesting he would retire in 2024.

Since then, the news has been positive from the Nadal camp, with many around him saying he is recovering well and that he is hungry to get back on the court and compete. In fact, one of his friends and former tennis player, Juan Monaco, even said that Nadal would come back to win and if he does start winning, he might not retire just yet.

A video of Rafael Nadal doing some soft work out in the gym surfaced recently that had some fans concerned. Many worried that Nadal did not look so good in the video, suggesting he had put on weight and that he did not seem to be moving so well. Naturally, fans of the Spaniard are eager to hear some good news and so his visit to the doctor in Barcelona has many holding their breath.

Should the news be positive, Rafael Nadal could soon start training again. While his return to the ATP Tour won’t happen until next season, he could very well play the Davis Cup Finals for Spain in November.

David Ferrer delights fans with Rafael Nadal update

Former World No. 3 and a good friend of Rafael Nadal, David Ferrer recently talked about the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s health and recovery. Ferrer was very optimistic about Nadal not just making a successful comeback, but being competitive.

However, Ferrer believes that Nadal would retire in 2024 even if he wins Roland Garros. He believes it would be the perfect moment to bid adieu to the sport. Moreover, he revealed that from his conversations with Nadal and his team, he is confident that the Spaniard is well on the path to recovery and that the only important thing now is to ensure he doesn’t overextend himself in the process and get injured again.

“His is not a tennis problem," Ferrer said. "He touches the ball and the ball flies with the same speed and power as before. It’s a problem of him being able to maintain physical regularity and not get injured.”

And even better news that will bring joy to the fans is what Ferrer revealed about Nadal and the Davis Cup. Ferrer has admitted that Nadal has vowed to play for Spain in the Davis Cup Final if they qualify.

“Yes, but he wants to play the Davis Cup final this year," Ferrer said. "First we have to qualify, of course, but for me it would be incredible. What I want to know is how he is, because he is a friend of mine. And then comes the Davis Cup.”

