Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal's ATP Finals campaign will continue against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday as they face off in the group stage.

Nadal commenced his challenge for a maiden year-end title with a 7-6(3), 6-1 loss to Taylor Fritz. However, he still has a shot at making it further into the tournament, provided he wins his next match.

Auger-Aliassime tasted defeat on his debut here as he lost 7-6(4), 6-4 to Casper Ruud. In a rather nervy performance, the Canadian was unable to maintain composure during key moments, leading to his loss.

Nadal and Auger-Aliassime most recently squared off in the fourth round of the French Open. The 22-year-old became just the third player to take the Spaniard to five sets in the tournament but fell just shy of a stunning victory back then.

Auger-Aliassime has been in great form in the lead-up to the tournament, winning three titles and reaching the semifinals of the Paris Masters. Nadal, on the other hand, has spent the last couple of months on the sidelines before returning to action at the Paris Masters, where he lost in the second round.

The 22-time Major champion is far from his best at the moment. But he has been down on his luck plenty of times, only to emerge even stronger than before. Nevertheless, it's hard to see him doing much damage here unless he steps up his game.

On that note, here are the details regarding the Spaniard's upcoming encounter against Felix Auger-Aliassime:

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

The round-robin tie between the former World No. 1 and Auger-Aliassime will be the second match of the day to take place on Center Court on Tuesday.

Date: November 15, 2022.

Time: Not before 2 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 8 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

