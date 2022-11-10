Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 ATP Finals

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will begin his ATP Finals campaign against Taylor Fritz on Sunday.

Nadal's had considerable success this season and could've achieved even more, if not for recurring injuries. He started the year by claiming his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, ending a three-way tie with rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. He further extended his lead by winning the French Open later on.

The second half of the season has been tough for the 36-year old and he hasn't competed that much. He suffered an injury at Wimbledon, forcing him to withdraw prior to his semifinal match. He made his comeback in Cincinnati but lost to Borna Coric in the second round. The Spaniard still managed to reach the fourth round of the US Open later on.

Still not fully fit, Nadal showed up at the Laver Cup to play a doubles match alongside Federer for the Swiss' farewell. His next tournament was the Paris Masters, where he lost to Tommy Paul in three sets.

Fritz is in the midst of a breakout season, winning three titles, including the Indian Wells Masters, and making his top 10 debut. The American has struggled a bit recently, losing in the second round of his last two tournaments.

Competing against Fritz has proven to be quite disastrous for the Spaniard this season. During their Indian Wells final, he suffered a rib fracture and then tore his abdominal muscle during their quarterfinal clash at Wimbledon. The former World No. 1 will be hoping to emerge unscathed at the very least this time around.

The first match of the group stage is quite important and both will be aiming to kick things off on a winning note. Here are the details about their upcoming showdown:

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

The match between Nadal and Fritz will be the final match of the day to take place on Center Court on Sunday.

Date: November 13, 2022 (UK/US/Canada), November 14, 2022 (India/Australia).

Time: Not before 9 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 3 pm ET and 1:30 am IST.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

