Rafael Nadal reveals how and where he'd like to hang up his boots, says his retirement is 'closer than last year'

Rafael Nadal said that while he isn't thinking about retirement just yet, he wants it to come on a tennis court.

The Spaniard is currently 36 years old and is gradually reaching the final stages of his career. Earlier this year, he partnered with his rival Roger Federer in the latter's farewell match at the Laver Cup where the two shared some emotional moments.

When asked about how he saw Federer's retirement during an interview with Spanish newspaper MARCA, Nadal stated that it was "a sad and exciting day" at the same time.

"I do not visualize it. Roger's retirement was a sad and exciting day at the same time. I think he is one of the great icons in the history of sports in general, so it was a hard moment, and not only as a rival and partner but as a tennis lover," he said.

"It is that the same thing happened with Pau [Gasol] or [Zinedine] Zidane and it will happen to me with [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo]. They are people you have grown up with for a lifetime, sharing moments and watching them on television, making them almost like family. And when they retire, like Roger did, you know you're never going to see them play again," he added.

While talking about his retirement, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said that he would like that moment to come on a tennis court.

"As for my retirement, I don't visualize it for a simple fact, because I'm not one to try to guess, predict or prepare the future, because things change very quickly, right? I know that moment is closer than last year, without a doubt, and two years ago. That is pure logic. But in the end it is something that when it has to happen, it will happen. I would like it to be on a tennis court, yes," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal rules out retirement ahead of the 2023 season

Earlier this month, Rafael Nadal launched his new chain of hotels, named ZEL, in partnership with Melia Hotels International. While speaking at the launch event, the Spaniard stated that he hasn't reached the point of retirement yet.

I'm still a pro-athlete and I wish it lasts. I put effort so that it lasts as much as possible. Retirement starts the day you start as there's one day less to reach it. But I'm not at that point, I work every day with the right energy to not be at that point yet. It will come though," the World No. 2 said.

