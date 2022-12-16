"I'm not at that point yet" - Rafael Nadal rules out any talk of retirement as 2023 season beckons

Rafael Nadal has ruled out retiring any time soon, stating that he hasn't reached "that point" yet.

Nadal had a brilliant 2022 season, winning four titles, including the Australian and French Opens. He tapered off a bit towards the end due to an abdominal injury he suffered during Wimbledon.

The Spaniard has had his fair share of fitness issues this year, albeit less than what he faced in 2021.

While speaking at the launch of his new chain of hotels, the King of Clay said he is doing everything in his power to prolong his career. He added that while he isn't ready to call it a day just yet, the time will come.

"I'm still a pro-athlete and I wish it lasts. I put effort so that it lasts as much as possible. Retirement starts the day you start as there's one day less to reach it. But I'm not at that point, I work every day with the right energy to not be at that point yet. It will come though," the 36-year-old said.

Genny SS @genny_ss Esports IB3 @EsportsIB3



El manacorí assegura que s'esforça al màxim cada dia per prolongar la seva carrera esportiva @RafaelNadal no pensa en la retiradaEl manacorí assegura que s'esforça al màxim cada dia per prolongar la seva carrera esportiva 🎾 @RafaelNadal no pensa en la retirada💪 El manacorí assegura que s'esforça al màxim cada dia per prolongar la seva carrera esportiva https://t.co/DsYhwVesbY Rafa:"I'm still a pro-athlete & wish it lasts. I put effort so that it lasts as much as possible. Retirement starts the day U start, as there's one day less to reach it[laughs]. But I'm not at that point. I work every day w/right energy not to be at that point yet.Tho it'll come" twitter.com/EsportsIB3/sta… Rafa:"I'm still a pro-athlete & wish it lasts. I put effort so that it lasts as much as possible. Retirement starts the day U start, as there's one day less to reach it[laughs]. But I'm not at that point. I work every day w/right energy not to be at that point yet.Tho it'll come" twitter.com/EsportsIB3/sta…

Rafael Nadal named ITF World Champion for 2022

The Spaniard in action at an exhibition match in Santiago

Rafael Nadal was recently named the men's ITF World Champion for 2022. He won the award for the fifth time in his career, having previously claimed it in 2008, 2010, 2017, and 2019.

Nadal said in a statement that he was very happy to be named the ITF World Champion and thanked his team and fans for their support. The Spaniard added that he was already looking forward to the 2023 season.

“I’m very happy to be named ITF World Champion for the fifth time," he said. "When I first won the award in 2008, I would not have expected to still be playing at such a high level 14 years later. It was really special to win the Australian Open for a second time, and of course to win Roland Garros. I am really grateful for the support of my team and my fans around the world and, I am already looking forward to the 2023 season."

The Spaniard ended the 2022 season with 39 wins out of 47 matches, ranked second in the world. His final tournament was the ATP Finals in Turin, where he started with a 7-6(3), 6-1 defeat to Taylor Fritz. He was eliminated from the competition following a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal, however, did manage to end his season on a high, beating eventual runner-up Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-5.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes