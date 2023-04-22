Rafael Nadal's warrior mentality and Roger Federer's need for perfection were their biggest motivations as the Big 3 rivalry with Novak Djokovic progressed, according to tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou. While Nadal finds his highest level of tennis in difficult situations, Federer always strived to be perfect throughout, Mouratoglou opined.

The rivalry between the two tennis greats is among the most cherished sporting rivalries of all time. As their respective careers progressed and as Djokovic entered the fray to form the Big 3, the duo were fueled by their respective 'inner motivations,' as per Mouratoglou.

Speaking of Nadal, the Frenchman highlighted that the Spanish tennis legend 'loves a fight' and produces his best tennis when he is under the most pressure.

"Rafa loves the fight. He feels excellent when going into battle, and he likes this feeling. He's a warrior," Mouratoglou said in a video on his social media channels.

"Rafa's fuel is to be able to compete at the highest level. When things get difficult and rough, this is when he gives his best effort. The more the pressure, the more he delivers."

Sharing his thoughts on the now-retired Federer's legacy, Mouratoglou further said that the Swiss maestro maintained his need to seek perfection throughout his career and is someone who truly loves the sport.

"Roger loves the game. He's a player. He loves to hit winners, to propose a perfect partition. That's why he lost his mind when he was young, because he is an idealist. Looking for perfection. And he was saying that as a teenager to the media, and he kept this for 25 years," Mouratoglou expressed.

Still hopeful of Rafael Nadal's French Open participation: Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo

Rafael Nadal has not competed on tour since the 2023 Australian Open.

Amelie Mauresmo, the French Open tournament director, is hopeful of seeing Rafael Nadal play the clay Grand Slam this season. The Spaniard recently revealed that he recently began a new course of treatment for his hip injury and is unsure of a timeline for his return to the tour. Mauresmo feels that the 14-time champion's affection towards the Paris Major will motivate him to do all he can to be able to play.

"It's obviously a possibility for him not to be able to be fit to come here to Roland Garros," Mauresmo told BBC Sport. "But the only thing I know for sure is that if there is one tournament he doesn't want to miss, it's this one. We are still five weeks away from the main draw. I'm still hopeful, and I'll keep my fingers crossed."

The Spaniard, who is currently down to No. 14 in the ATP rankings, risks dropping further below the rankings if he does not compete at the French Open, as he will defend 2000 points there.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes