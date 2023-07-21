Rafael Nadal welcomes Tom Brady to all-electric race boat championship

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has welcomed NFL icon Tom Brady to the E1 electric boat racing league as a team owner. Brady announced his entry into the world’s first all-electric race boat championship on Thursday, July 20.

The E1 electric boat racing league is a new and exciting competitive platform that aims to promote more sustainable marine technologies and showcase the potential of electric powerboats.

Brady joins soccer star Didier Drogba and Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez as some of the prominent athletes who have invested in the E1 series. Each team owner will represent a different city or country, with Brady choosing Boston as his home base.

Brady made the announcement via an Instagram post on Thursday.

"So excited to be joining the E1 World Championship and honored to be competing against some of the greatest athletes in the world. Throughout my career, I’ve always been synonymous with speed. That’s just what the fans have come to expect 😂. So, Rafa, Didier, and Checo, get ready, we are coming for the top spot. LFG!" he wrote.

Nadal, who is also a team owner for Mallorca, shared the post and wrote:

"And welcome @tombrady."

Rafael Nadal on Instagram

Nadal became a team owner for Mallorca in January this year, expressing his passion for the sea and his support for the environmental mission of the E1 series.

“I’m really excited to be getting involved with a project like E1 that values sustainability and will make a positive impact on society as a whole, especially in coastal communities,” Nadal wrote on Instagram.

The inaugural season of the E1 series is expected to start in early 2024, with races taking place in various locations around the world, such as Jeddah, Venice, Monaco, and Rotterdam.

Brady’s involvement in the E1 series is not his only venture into sports ownership since his retirement from the NFL earlier this year. In May, he agreed to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The American also acquired an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA champions, and the Las Vegas Night Owls, a Major League Pickleball team.

"I don't think I can be there next year. My intention is that next year be my last" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal in the 2019 US Open

Rafael Nadal has faced numerous challenges throughout his career due to recurring injuries. He is currently recovering from yet another injury, missing the prestigious Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the process.

In May, the former World No. 1 took the opportunity to address the media in a press conference held at his academy in Mallorca. He shared insights about his ongoing recovery and outlined his plans for the future, including his eagerly anticipated return to the professional tennis circuit.

Nadal stated that the 2024 season could likely be his final season on the competitive tour.

"If I keep playing right now, I don't think I can be there next year. My intention is that next year be my last and to be able to play the tournaments I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me," the Spaniard said.

