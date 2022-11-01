Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello launch first perfume collection, Spaniard explains reasons for doing so

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello have launched their first perfume collection together. This marks the first personal fragrance by the Spaniard, who has previously been an ambassador for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Lanvin.

Nadal said that fragrance has been a part of his life for a long time.

"As a person practicing sport every single day of my life, almost, after showering, I need the fragrance to help me recover, for me to feel clean and fresh. If I take a shower and I don't have fragrance with me, I don't feel complete. It's been a part of my life for a long time," he said, as quoted by Vogue.

Speaking about involving his wife in the collaboration with Henry Jacques, the former World No. 1 stated that the new parents were keen to work on something together.

"We're taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?" he revealed.

The couple, whose initial plan was to make customized fragrances for personal use, later decided to make the products commercially available.

"We loved the process so much, and found it so interesting, that we thought, why not take it one step further? It happened in a very natural way," Nadal said about the decision.

The Spaniard also revealed the thought and the process that went into making his two perfumes (N°1 and N°2) and spoke about his bond with the sea and nature. Nadal said that he was comfortable sharing the emotion through his fragrance.

"I wanted something fresh, something clean, something with a touch of the Mediterranean. I'll always have a strong connection with nature and the sea; I feel comfortable sharing that," he noted.

Speaking about his wife's perfumes, the 22-time Grand Slam winner said that he refrained himself from making suggestions as it was her personal choice.

"We were at home trying things, talking about it, but at the end, I stopped myself giving any input on it, because at the end of the day it's something very personal," he admitted.

Nadal and Perello's "In All Intimacy" perfume collection will be available from November 1, 2022.

"One of my greatest successes is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life" – Rafael Nadal on keeping his personal life private

Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello married in 2019

Rafael Nadal also spoke about keeping his personal life out of the public eye. The tennis legend, who otherwise has to maintain a very public profile, called the privacy established by him and his wife "one of his greatest successes." He further revealed his affection for his close ones and his homeland.

"I'm a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life," he said.

"Even when I’ve had opportunities to change my life and to live in other places, I’ve always come back to Mallorca, to be with my family and the friends we’ve had since we were kids," he added.

