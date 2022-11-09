Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted taking walk with infant son

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello were recently spotted taking a walk with their newborn baby, giving his fans their first glimpse at the 22-time Grand Slam champion's son.

The latest issue of Spanish magazine Semana states that the couple were seen walking with their baby in Mallorca before the 36-year-old departed for Turin, where he is slated to compete in the ATP Finals. According to the report, Rafael Nadal can be seen gently holding his son in his arms.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Nadal and his wife with their child 🥰 Nadal and his wife with their child 🥰 https://t.co/xtQx974eX1

The King of Clay and his wife welcomed their son into the world last month, and he has reportedly been named Rafael Nadal Perello, taking after the Mallorcan's grandfather.

"Hello everyone. After a few days and many loving messages I just wanted to thank you all! We are very happy and everyone is very well! A big hug," Rafael Nadal tweeted.

Estamos muy contentos y todos muy bien! Un fuerte abrazo 🤗 Hola a todos. Después de unos días y muchos mensajes de cariño sólo quería daros las gracias a todos!Estamos muy contentos y todos muy bien! Un fuerte abrazo 🤗 Hola a todos. Después de unos días y muchos mensajes de cariño sólo quería daros las gracias a todos!☺️Estamos muy contentos y todos muy bien! Un fuerte abrazo 🤗

Rafael Nadal will compete at the ATP Finals in Turin

Nadal in action at the Paris Masters

On the tennis side of things, Rafael Nadal will compete in the ATP Finals in Turin as the second seed later this month. The Spaniard previously suffered an early exit at the Paris Masters, losing to Tommy Paul in the second round.

Nadal was asked in his post-match press conference if he intended to compete in the tournament, given his recent physical status. He said that he hoped to do so and was excited about playing there, which he has backed up by arriving in Turin earlier today.

"I hope, yeah. Yes, I hope, if nothing happens, I hope to be there. No, I'm excited about playing, even if haven't been the perfect couple of months for me, of course. But, yeah, nothing to lose. After a good year, going there, just trying my best. At the end I need days on the tour, you know. It's true that for the last five months I didn't spend enough days on the tour," the 36-year-old said.

"I don't even say competing on a tennis court. I say on the tour. Practicing with the guys. That's what I need. I gonna try. Nothing happen, if I feeling okay, to be there a little bit earlier than usual and have some practices," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion further added that he would give himself a chance to enjoy the year-end championships without putting too much pressure on himself.

"Just give myself a chance to enjoy another World Tour Finals, no? You never know when gonna be the last, especially at my age. So I gonna give my best to enjoy this one, and then next years of course I gonna fight to be back there.Yeah, I need to put everything in perspective, and just I gonna keep trying my best, and I need to be healthy enough to spend days on the tour. That's it," the Spaniard said.

