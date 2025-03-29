Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello turns heads in stylish outfits as they attend Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards in Madrid

Tennis great Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, were in the limelight in Madrid as they marked the third edition of the Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards. The ceremony at the Movistar Space recognized excellence among non-profit organizations and individuals impacting society through sport, education, and social causes.

The foundation was established in 2010 and has been a driving force when it comes to leveraging education and sports to improve the lives of disadvantaged communities in India and Spain. The foundation has, in different programs, empowered many young people by giving them exposure to improved opportunities.

One of its key events, the Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards, was instituted to recognize and encourage social initiatives that improve the quality of life of disadvantaged communities. The awards are divided across five categories: Sports and Education, Social Innovation, Environmental Action, Health and Wellbeing, and Development Cooperation.

At the recent edition of the awards, the Spaniard and his wife, Perello, were accompanied by UNESCO representatives and Telefonica to recognize this year's awardees. Aauri Bokesa, a retired Olympic athlete and vocal campaigner against racial discrimination in sports, received the "Fit for Life Special Recognition" for her struggle against racism in sports.

The Spaniard posted a touching video message on X (formerly Twitter) after the event, thanking everyone involved and saying,

"Tonight I am completely convinced that great things are not done by one person. When we created the Rafa Nadal Foundation, we did it with the conviction that sport and education can transform lives. I want to continue congratulating all the winners. Your work is admirable and it motivates us to move forward with more enthusiasm and desire. But the most important thing is that all this does not end here,"

The 38-year-old added,

"Thank you all for your support and for being part of this journey. I think that with the work we do together we make this world a place. Thank you. I think it's a little better. Good night everyone and thank you for joining us,"

During the event, the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion looked sharp in a classic suit, while his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, exuded elegance in an off-white overcoat layered over a matching sleeveless blazer. Check out a few pictures from the event:

Rafael Nadal's foundation won the Sport for Good recognition at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards

In Picture: Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid (Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal's foundation received the Sport for Good Award at the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards, held at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid on April 22, 2024. He attended the event with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, and his mother, Ana Maria Parera.

The former ATP World No. 1 looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow tie, while Maria dazzled in a sparkling black sleeveless gown. His mother, Ana Maria, shone in a purple half-sleeved V-neck dress.

