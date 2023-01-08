Rafael Nadal will be "animal" at Australian Open 2023, predicts Mats Wilander, highlights what separates Spaniard from Roger Federer

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander believes that Rafael Nadal's achievement of winning every Grand Slam twice in his career was an important differentiating factor between him and Roger Federer.

The Spaniard's win in Melbourne last year took him ahead of the Swiss in the Grand Slam race and made him only the third man after Rod Laver and Novak Djokovic to win all the Majors at least twice.

Wilander pointed out that the 36-year-old now has the ability to win on different surfaces and venues.

"Having won there for the second time for someone like him, now he has won all of the Majors twice or more, that's massive. That's where he separates himself from the great Roger Federer, who only won one French Open. So Rafa now knows how to win in all the different venues," said Wilander on Eurosport.

The Swede mentioned that Rafael Nadal will be an "absolute animal" heading into the 2023 Australian Open.

"He just has to get there healthy. He's going to be an absolute animal and I'm sure that he is going to play his best tennis. He has a big chance to win the Australian Open, as he does the French Open," said Wilander.

"Rafael Nadal is going to be there from the first point of the year" - Mats Wilander

Rafael Nadal serves during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal is the defending champion at the Australian Open, having won the title for a second time last year against Daniil Medvedev in a five-set epic.

Wilander underlined that the conditions with the sun coming out will suit the lefty's game in Melbourne.

"Rafael Nadal is going to be there from the first point of the year at the Australian Open, I am 100 percent sure because of the sun, because of the conditions, because having won there is huge," told Wilander.

The Swede revealed that the Spaniard just needs to be healthy heading into the first Grand Slam of the year and will be ready for a shot at the title once again as he feels the lefty's confidence level would be "25-50 percent high."

"The sun starts coming out and his tennis ball is suddenly bouncing higher than normal, or at least he feels like he can grip the ball and spin it. That is going to increase his confidence level by maybe 25-50 percent compared to playing indoors where the sun is not shining. I think that is a big difference.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

