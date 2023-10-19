Rafael Nadal will ideally need 3-4 tournaments before he can start winning matches, says Spanish coach Jose Higueras

Legendary tennis coach Jose Higueras believes that Rafael Nadal will find it difficult to perform at the 2024 Australian Open after having been sidelined for almost a year.

Nadal was last seen in action at the 2023 Australian Open when he hurt his hip. There have been rumors about whether the Spaniard will make his tour return at the 2024 Melbourne Major.

Former World No. 6 Jose Higueras recently appeared on Courtside: The US Open Podcast wherein he opined that physical fitness is of utmost importance when a player is returning from injury.

"I am a big believer of not playing until you are ready to play because if you are not ready to play and you go play, a couple of things can happen. One is you can have a setback. Two, you have no chance of winning because the competition is so good," Higueras said.

Roger Federer's former coach Higueras further stated that the 2024 Australian Open might be a difficult tournament for Nadal to make a comeback in, after having been injured for a year.

"So my number one rule is, okay am I ready to play? If you are ready to play, then the green light goes on and then most of all, you are going to ease your way into the competition. I think it's pretty tough for Rafa [Nadal] just to start at the Australian Open as the first tournament, after not playing for a year," Higueras said.

"So hopefully he can get a couple of lower-level tournaments that gives him a chance, given his body, to start getting those good feelings about being out there and playing at that level. If his body is good, that's the main thing, and if there are some reservations, then I will definitely be more careful," he added.

The 70-year-old also explained that while some players can take a few months off and still maintain their performance level, others may find it more difficult to do so.

"Sometimes there are some players that can take a few weeks off or a month off and jump into a tournament and pretty much play the same as when they left. Some other players can not take that longer period off and then feel confident or comfortable playing again," Higueras said.

The Spanish coach was of the opinion that former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal needs a few tournaments under his belt to really start performing at the highest level.

"So coming back from injury as long as Rafa has been out, I would think ideally for him to get two, three, four tournaments, that gives him a little bit of a chance to actually start winning matches and getting those good feelings coming back to him again," Higueras said.

Rafael Nadal likely to retire at 2024 French Open, says tennis journalist

Rafael Nadal speaks to the press at the Australian Open 2023 in Melbourne.

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently floated the idea that 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will conclude his illustrious career at the 2024 French Open.

Nadal has remained sidelined for over nine months since suffering a debilitating hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open. Conflicting reports have sparked speculation regarding his return to the tour in the forthcoming Melbourne Major.

In Wertheim's view, the Spaniard's road to regaining his peak form could prove to be a formidable challenge, and the renowned clay court Major is likely to serve as a perfect setting for his retirement.

"He [Nadal] can come back but if he can’t come back at peak, who’s going to be favorite to win Roland Garros... he has always obviously loved the European clay. I could see him playing a highly abbreviated schedule… Barcelona, Madrid, maybe throw in Monte Carlo, and calling it a career at Roland Garros 2024," Wertheim said.

Nevertheless, Wertheim asserted that the 14-time French Open champion will strive for a compelling finish, even if he isn't the frontrunner for winning titles.

"Even if he is not really a contender to win titles, my sense is he's going to give this thing one more shot. If that means being a 70% Rafa [who] can still go and get a send-off and have a final sort of savor, and give fans one last memory... I think he's ready to do that," he added.

