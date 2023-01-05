"Rafael Nadal and myself will try to mess up their plans" - Novak Djokovic sends warning to the Next Gen

Novak Djokovic has ruled tennis alongside Rafael Nadal for many years now, and he is not willing to give way to the next generation of players with ease.

Since 2005, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won 59 of 71 Grand Slams, with only eight players managing to break their hold on the biggest trophies in the sport — Marat Safin, Juan Martin del Potro, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.

Federer's retirement, coupled with the emergence of players like Alcaraz, the youngest ATP World No. 1, Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others, has strengthened the belief that the Big-3 will finally have to give way to the younger players.

Speaking at a press conference at the Adelaide International 1 following his defeat of Quentin Halys, Djokovic touched on the same, stating that while men's tennis was "in good hands" for the future, he and Nadal will do their best not to make things easy for the younger players.

"I've seen many talents through the years come through and challenge, I guess, us guys at the top that have been more established at the top of the game," he said.

"Yeah, it seems like men's tennis is in good hands for the future. I'm sure that Nadal and myself will try to mess up their plans a little bit for I don't know how long, but we'll try," he added.

Novak Djokovic praises Carlos Alcaraz for 'extremely impressive' 2022 campaign, names three other players who caught his eyes

Carlos Alcaraz is the yougnest ATP World No. 1.

Carlos Alcaraz had an emphatic 2022 campaign, winning five titles, including a maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, and took over the top spot in the ATP rankings. Novak Djokovic reserved special praise for the young Spaniard during the press conference, remarking that his achievements last year were "extremely impressive."

"What Alcaraz has done last season has been extremely impressive and historic for our sport, so he deserves praise, no doubt. He's already now -- he's No. 1 in the world. There's no higher peak to climb than that one, and already won a Slam, and he's still so young," he said.

The Serbian also spoke highly of the likes of Holger Rune, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Lorenzo Musetti, adding that he had a good relationship with them all and praising their personalities in the process.

"I guess we're going to see lots of Alcaraz and Rune in the future. Then Felix, I think he's probably playing the tennis of his life in the last five, six months. Maybe because of Rune and Alcaraz, people don't talk maybe as much about Felix because he's been around a bit longer, but I think he deserves to be right there in the conversation right at the top with these guys, and Musetti, as well, you mentioned, someone that is putting his game together, I think is gaining more confidence and is improving," Djokovic expressed.

"I think for these guys, it's only upwards in terms of direction and what they can do in this sport. They have really good personalities. I have a good relationship with all of them," he added.

