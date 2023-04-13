Magnus Norman, Stan Wawrinka's coach, is firm in his belief that Rafael Nadal will win many big tournaments this year despite the competition.

The Spaniard has been out of action since the 2023 Australian Open, where he was defeated in the second round by Mackenzie McDonald and suffered an injury. Since then, he has been recovering and practicing to hone his skills for the clay season, when he is expected to make a comeback.

Norman, who guided Wawrinka to three Grand Slam singles titles, told Clay that if Nadal stays healthy, he will find a way to play well and even win big tournaments this year as well. He also stated that the Mallorcan, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic should never ever be ruled out.

"It will be difficult [for him to show his usual form], but if he is healthy, he is a champion and I hope he plays well. You never have to rule out Nadal, [Andy] Murray or Djokovic. Nadal has won many Grand Slams," Norman said.

"It's not going to be easy, because the competition is tougher, but he's going to find a way to play well and win big tournaments this year too," he added.

"They have something in their brain that is not typical of humans" - Magnus Norman on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pictured at the Laver Cup 2022

Speaking of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Magnus Norman remarked that he is very impressed with how they have performed over the years and that they have something in their brains that is not typical of humans. As a result, he declared that the duo belong in the top three or four greatest players of all-time.

"They are professionals 365 days a year. They have something in their brain that is not typical of humans. They are hungry to be better all the time, they can handle the pressure like nobody else," he said.

"I am very impressed by how they are doing over all these years. It's hard to imagine. They have something special that puts them in the top three or four of all time," he added.

The former French Open finalist also stated that a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned in 2023, as the next generation is knocking on the door with Roger Federer retired, the Serb on top, and the Spaniard on the decline.

"There is a change at the top. Roger [Federer] retired, Novak is on top, but Rafa is going down from the looks of it right now. There is a whole new generation knocking on the door, led by Alcaraz, who has already won a Slam," he said.

"Zverev is coming back, Tsitsipas, Kyrgios, Felix [Auger-Aliassime] is playing very well, [Jannik] Sinner of course. I do expect a new Grand Slam champion in 2023," he added.

