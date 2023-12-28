Rafael Nadal is all set to make his comeback on the ATP Tour after nearly one year of inactivity, with the Spaniard currently in Brisbane to participate in an ATP 250 tournament ahead of the Australian Open.

Nadal's return to tour has excited countless fans around the globe, and former World No. 2 Alex Corretja is no exception. Speaking in a recent interview with Eurosport, Corretja asserted that just saying Nadal's name makes him excited and that he was eager to see his fellow countryman gracing the tennis courts once again.

Alex Corretja further maintained that while results are the least important thing about the 22-time Grand Slam champion's comeback, he would always have the winning gene in his heart. Corretja, therefore, looked forward to seeing a Rafael Nadal who could win the big titles once again.

"Just thinking and saying Rafa's name, I get excited because of everything he transmits, the hopes that his return has generated, seeing that he is eager to compete again. For me, the results are really going to be the least important thing."

"He has the winning gene in his heart and he will have it until he retires. If he wins more or less matches, I am not worried about it, but if he is physically well and healthy and has no problems, I am convinced that we will see a Rafa who will win big titles again,” Alex Corretja said.

"Rafael Nadal needs matches that are long, but not agonizingly long" - Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja also shared his opinion on how Rafael Nadal should look to start his comeback at the Brisbane International, stating that he needs matches that are long, but not the ones that are so "agonizingly" long that he suffers too much.

According to the Spaniard, Nadal is currently at a point in his career where he has to find a way to play with joy, and should not, therefore, stick to his usual style of play that ends with him "suffering" a lot on the court.

"For me, with the way Rafa plays, he needs matches that are long, but not agonizingly long, that he doesn't suffer too much, I think he is at a point in his career where he has to find a way to play with a kind of joy. I understand that he is a winner and he likes to succeed but it can't be all suffering,” Corretja said.

