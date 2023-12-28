WATCH: Rafael Nadal all smiles as he touches down in Australia ahead of comeback at Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal has touched down in Australia ahead of his long-awaited return to the tour in the 2024 season. The Spaniard, who last competed on the tour at the 2023 Australian Open, will kick off his comeback at the ATP 250 Brisbane International, which is scheduled for December 31 to January 7.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion spent nearly the entire 2023 season on the sidelines after sustaining a hip injury at the Melbourne Slam. Undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his injured hip flexor in June, the 37-year-old endured a lengthy recovery period. Following extensive rehabilitation and training, he has now arrived in Brisbane for his highly anticipated comeback.

Rafael Nadal radiated joy as he walked out of the airport, sporting his trademark Nike ensemble adorned with his iconic 'Raging Bull' logo.

In a recent social media post regarding his comeback, Nadal opened up about his decision to undergo surgery, revealing his aim of resolving his injury concerns in order to make a return to the tour possible.

"It's been a long year in which I've gone through many phases, from trying to get back to compete at the clay season week after week. Then I had to decide to stop and say enough and look for a definite solution, which was the surgery. Since then, everything has been a new horizon, a different path, but always with the hope of coming back," he said.

While highlighting his positive progress in training, the Spaniard also tempered expectations about his performance by acknowledging the "difficult" Brisbane International draw. Additionally, he emphasized his goal of being competitive rather than aiming for anything beyond that.

"I have finally had good training weeks at a level that allows me the possibility to compete again. I have gone through many phases, but I today I think it's time: I'm coming back in a tournament, a 250 tournament. I know it's a difficult tournament but I hope to be ready to compete. I don't aspire to anything else -- to be competitive," he added.

Nadal will feature in a star-studded lineup at the ATP 250 event, alongside Holger Rune, Ben Shelton and Andy Murray, among others.

Rafael Nadal: "I'm just happy to be back and I believe that I will be competitive"

In the same post, Rafael Nadal also opened up about his struggles with doubt and uncertainty during his prolonged absence from the tour. However, he highlighted his hard work and dedication, which left him feeling prepared for the challenge.

"Of course I had many doubts, of course there were moments where it seemed impossible that this moment would come but we've maintained this work spirit and hope and I think I am ready," he said.

The Spaniard also conveyed his delight and excitement about getting back on the court, expressing confidence in his ability to be competitive upon his return.

"I don't know at what level, I don't know what to expect, I have no idea, but I don't care right now. I'm just happy to be back and with this great excitement to make the effort that is necessary to have fun and I believe that I will be competitive," he added.

Following his participation in the Brisbane International, Nadal will head to Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Open.

