Rafael Nadal wins the 2021 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Rafael Nadal has been announced as the winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the 2021 season. This is the fourth consecutive time Nadal has been awarded the honor, taking his overall tally to five.

The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award is decided based on the votes by ATP players, but the nominees are decided by the association. It is awarded to the player who conducts himself with utmost professionalism, integrity and fairness, while also promoting the sport off-court.

ATP Tour @atptour



#ATPAwards "It means a lot to me, so thanks a lot to every player that thinks that I am the right one to receive this award." "It means a lot to me, so thanks a lot to every player that thinks that I am the right one to receive this award."#ATPAwards https://t.co/lMB1YWbyTh

Speaking after receiving the award, an overjoyed Nadal thanked the players for recognizing his way of conducting himself with sincerity on the court.

"I can’t be happier to receive one more time the Sportsmanship Award from my colleagues on the Tour," Nadal said.

"It means a lot to me, so thanks a lot to every player that thinks that I am the right one to receive this award. Honestly, it means a lot to me because I try to be always correct on court," he added.

He also wished his fellow players all the best for the upcoming 2022 season. He said he hoped to share the court with them again after missing a significant portion of last season due to injury.

"Thanks for believing in me and I wish all the very best for the 2022 season to all my colleagues on the Tour and I hope to see you soon,” Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal won the award by beating out other nominees Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Francis Tiafoe. He moved clear of Patrick Rafter, in second place, for the most Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Awards.

The only player to have won more Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Awards than the World No.6 is Roger Federer. The Swiss is far ahead of the pack with 13 wins to his name.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's duopoly on the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award since 2004

Either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award since 2004

The Spaniard's 2021 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award win means that no player other than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has won the award since 2004. Federer won his first award in 2004 and then won it for five consecutive years.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 2010, the award went to Rafael Nadal for his first ever win. From 2011 to 2017, the award was given to Federer seven times on the trot. Since then, it has been won by Nadal four times in a row.

Edited by Aditya Singh