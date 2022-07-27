Rafael Nadal wins 5th Camino Real award

Rafael Nadal added another feather to his cap on Tuesday when he won the fifth Camino Real award.

The 22-time Major winner was unanimously chosen for the award by the Franklin-UAH Institute (Franklin Institute of the University of Alcala) for his success in North America - four US Open and Rogers Cup titles. He has also been lauded for his social work through the Rafa Nadal Foundation, inspiring youth in Spain and India to realize their dreams.

Nadal is the second athlete to receive the award - basketball superstar Pau Gasol being the first. The other winners of the Camino Real award are Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo and cardiologist Valentin Fuster.

The Camino Real award, established by the Franklin-UAH Institute a decade ago, recognizes the Spanish presence in the United States since Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon's arrival in Florida in 1513. Camino Real refers to the routes used by the early Spanish to reach present-day US territory.

Rafael Nadal's 2022 campaign so far

Rafael Nadal won Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal has had a fabulous 2022 season despite being plagued by injury, losing only thrice in 38 matches. Returning to the tour following a near six-month injury layoff, the Spaniard made a blistering start to the year.

The 36-year-old embarked on a 20-0 start to the season, sweeping titles at the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open and Mexican Open. His success at Melbourne Park was his first Major Down Under in 13 years and his second overall, as he joined Novak Djokovic as the only male player to win the career Grand Slam twice. In the process, Nadal broke a tie with Roger Federer and Djokovic to become the first male player to win 21 Majors.

#AO2022 Another chapter is written @RafaelNadal defeats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win his second #AusOpen title in an epic lasting five hours and 24 minutes. Another chapter is written 🏆@RafaelNadal defeats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win his second #AusOpen title in an epic lasting five hours and 24 minutes. 🎥: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis #AO2022 https://t.co/OlMvhlGe6r

However, the Spaniard's perfect start to the year was ended by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final. There, he suffered a rib injury, which forced the Spaniard to make a belated start to his claycourt season, missing Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. Nadal endured early defeats in Madrid and Rome, going into Roland Garros for the first time without a claycourt title this season.

It didn't matter much, however, as he dethroned defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals before beating Casper Ruud in the final to win a record-extending 14th title at the claycourt Major.

#RolandGarros King of Clay x 14 @RafaelNadal remains undefeated in Paris finals, conquering Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for a 14th title King of Clay x 14 👑@RafaelNadal remains undefeated in Paris finals, conquering Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for a 14th title#RolandGarros https://t.co/GctcC17Ah8

Playing on grass for the first time in three years, Nadal made a third-straight Wimbledon semifinal. However, an abdominal muscle tear sustained in his five-set quarterfinal win over Fritz meant he had to pull out of his blockbuster last four clash against Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal is expected to return to action next month as he seeks a record-tying fifth US Open title.

