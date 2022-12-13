Rafael Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favorite Award for 2022, puts an end to Roger Federer's 19-year reign

Rafael Nadal was awarded the 2022 ATP Fans' Favorite Award on Tuesday, his first time winning the honor. With his win, the 22-time Grand Slam champion put an end to Roger Federer's 19-year reign as the undisputable 'Fans' Favorite' -- an honor he has taken home every year since 2003.

Decided by voting from fans online from the Top-25 players in the ATP Singles Race at the end of the US Open, Nadal became the fourth different player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Gustavo Kuerten, Marat Safin (twice) and Federer.

On receiving the award, the Malloran remarked that he was "super happy" and that it meant everything to him. The 36-year-old now looks forward to a more positive 2023 season, where he will be the defending champion at the first two Grand Slams of the year -- the Australian Open and the French Open.

“I am super happy to receive the Fans’ Favourite Award [in] 2022. It makes me feel great. I can’t thank you enough everyone for the support not only for this award, but at the same time for all the support that I receive in every single city and event around the world,” Nadal said. “That means everything to me, so I am very [much] looking forward to 2023 to share a lot of positive things again. See you soon!”

Rafael Nadal to warm up for the 2023 season at the United Cup

Rafael Nadal could play against Nick Kyrgios and Dan Evans at the United Cup

Rafael Nadal will be warming up for his 2023 season at the United Cup, where he will lead the Spanish contingent along with Paula Badosa, Pablo Carreno Busta, Jessica Bouzas and others.

Spain will fight alongside Australia and Great Britain in Group D for a spot in the knockouts, meaning that the World No. 2 will likely have to lock horns with Nick Kyrgios and Dan Evans in the singles rubbers.

Before his title defense at the Australian Open, no other event has been confirmed as yet on his calendar at the moment. With 2000 ranking points at stake, the former World No. 1 will be hoping to have a good showing at the Melbourne Major, which will also feature the likes of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, nine-time winner Novak Djokovic, and others.

The Mallorcan is also defending 250 points at the Melbourne Summer Set prior to that, but it remains to be seen whether he will join the tournament this time around in the lead-up to the first Slam of the year.

