Rafael Nadal wins philanthropic golf tournament benefitting his foundation, poses with trophy

While Rafael Nadal's layoff from the tennis tour continues, he recently took part in a philanthropic golf tournament to support his foundation.

Nadal last competed on the tour at the 2023 Australian Open, where suffered a hip injury during his second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald. In early June, the 37-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery to address his left psoas muscle. He recently made a trip to Barcelona for a follow-up with his doctor regarding his recovery.

On Saturday, September 2, the Spaniard emerged victorious in the XXXII Robinson Classic Solidarity Golf Tournament, which was held at the Vall d’Or Golf Cala Serena Club in Mallorca for the benefit of the Rafa Nadal Foundation.

The President of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens was the guest of honor at the event. She shared a glimpse into the event on social media, sharing pictures of herself presenting the trophies to the winners. She also congratulated Nadal and the other champions on their respective wins.

"A pleasure to participate in the awarding of the XXXIII Robinson Classic Golf Tournament for the benefit of the @frnadal, for children's inclusion projects through education and sport. Congratulations to all the winners, especially to @RafaelNadal, the absolute winner," she posted. (Translated from Catalan).

Network marketing professional Manja Weibach shared a clip of the 22-time Grand Slam champion beaming with joy while posing with his trophy.

"Play in a tournament with world-class athletes," the Instagram story read. (Translated from German).

The eighth edition of the Robinson Classic Solidarity Golf Tournament raised a total of €62,120, all of which will go towards supporting the projects initiated by the Spaniard's foundation in Spain and India.

"I would love to have the opportunity to have both of them" - David Ferrer eager to have Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in Spain's Davis Cup squad

The 22-time Grand Slam champion and Carlos Alcaraz

Spain's Davis Cup captain David Ferrer recently opened up about his dream, both as a coach and as a fan, to bring Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz together in the same team.

"Yes , without a doubt. But not only as captain but as a fan and also for the tournament. That this competition had these two world-class players," he said.

Ferrer also expressed his admiration for both players, hailing the 22-time Grand Slam champion as Spain's best and one of the all-time greats of the sport. The 41-year-old also recognized Alcaraz's potential to follow in those footsteps.

"Rafa is the best in the history of our country and one of the best ever. And Carlos is on his way to being one of them. I would love to have and live the opportunity to have both of them," he added.

Additionally, Ferrer named Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to compete alongside Alcaraz at the Davis Cup Finals later this month.

