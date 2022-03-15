Rafael Nadal wishes Olympic champion Nelly Korda a speedy recovery after she was diagnosed with a blood clot

Rafael Nadal took to Instagram to wish Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda a speedy recovery after the American revealed that she was recently diagnosed with a blood clot. For those unaware, Nelly Korda is the elder sister of World No. 38 Sebastian Korda and the current World No. 2 on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

In a statement released on social media, the 23-year-old disclosed that doctors discovered a blood clot on her arm during her visit to the emergency room after noting some unusual swelling. The former LPGA No. 1 further added that she was in recovery at home to prevent further complications. She added that she hoped to be back in action soon.

"On Friday I was in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for a photoshoot and a commercial appearance. After a typical morning workout, my arm started to feel like it was swelling. At the advice of my doctor, I went to the Emergency Room as a precaution. I was diagnosed with a blood clot," Korda wrote.

I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks. I will communicate my status as and when there is more information. In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon! Thank you," she added.

Among the many who wished her the best of luck in a quick recovery in the comments section of her post was the 21-time Grand Slam champion himself.

"Vamos, Nelly," Nadal wrote. "Get well soon."

Sunny @rafancoreana Rafa left a comment on Nelly Korda's IG Rafa left a comment on Nelly Korda's IG https://t.co/QNiW9R3feO

It should come as no surprise that the Spaniard has kept himself up to date with events in the world of golf, seeing that he is as an avid golfer. The World No. 4 recently took part in a mid-amateur golf competition following his historic triumph at the Australian Open and defied all expectations to finish second in the event.

Rafael Nadal faces Dan Evans in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal locks horns with Dan Evans in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will play 27th seed Dan Evans in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. The 35-year-old Spaniard scored an incredible comeback victory over Sebastian Korda in his opener to notch up his 16th straight win of the season.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Dan Evans Rafa Nadal



Will the British No.1 cause an upset?



Watch LIVE shortly on Prime Video in the UK & Ireland Dan EvansRafa NadalWill the British No.1 cause an upset?Watch LIVE shortly on Prime Video in the UK & Ireland 🇬🇧 Dan Evans 🆚 Rafa Nadal 🇪🇸Will the British No.1 cause an upset? 👀Watch LIVE shortly on Prime Video in the UK & Ireland 📺 https://t.co/LSOa3nnawL

Evans, on the other hand, did not break a sweat in his straight-sets victory over Federico Coria in the second-round. The Mallorcan has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against the Brit coming into the contest. A win against Evans would pit the former World No. 1 against either 17th seed Reilly Opelka or 13th seed Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16.

