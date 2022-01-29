"Rafael Nadal wrote to me after my semifinal match and that was one of the things that kept me from feeling angry after losing" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek credited Rafael Nadal for helping her keep her cool after her semifinal loss at the 2022 Australian Open. Swiatek revealed that a text message she received from the Spaniard after the match did its part in quelling the anger her defeat had evoked.

The Pole reached her second ever Grand Slam semifinal at Melbourne Park this year but could not repeat her success from the 2020 Roland Garros. Despite being the favorite to join Ashleigh Barty in the final, the World No. 9 fell to Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



The American delivers an emphatic 6-4 6-1 victory to upset 7th seed Iga Swiatek and advance to her maiden Grand Slam final.



: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis



#AusOpen • #AO2022 The fairytale run continues for Danielle CollinsThe American delivers an emphatic 6-4 6-1 victory to upset 7th seed Iga Swiatek and advance to her maiden Grand Slam final. The fairytale run continues for Danielle Collins ✨The American delivers an emphatic 6-4 6-1 victory to upset 7th seed Iga Swiatek and advance to her maiden Grand Slam final.🎥: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis#AusOpen • #AO2022 https://t.co/NTeCwykXlE

In an interview with Sport.pl on Friday, Swiatek opened up about her feelings at the unfortunate end to her campaign at Melbourne Park. She credited the message she received from the Spaniard for lifting her spirits and thanked him for being an inspiring figure.

"Rafael Nadal inspires me a lot," Swiatek said. "He wrote to me after my semifinal, and that was one of the things that kept me from feeling angry after losing the match. The message really gave me wings."

The 20-year-old did not divulge the exact contents of what the 20-time Grand Slam champion said to her. However, she hinted that Nadal had words of encouragement about her wonderful start to the season.

Furthermore, the former World No. 1 apparently indicated that Swiatek was on the right path in her career and simply asked her to keep doing the same things that have made her successful in the past.

"I will not reveal all the details," Swiatek said. "But Rafa emphasized that I played a great tournament, that I had a great start to the season and that I should focus on the next steps, because I am going in the right direction and it looks very nice."

"I will have my fingers crossed for Rafael Nadal to win the 21st Grand Slam title in his career" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek hoped Nadal could win his 21st Grand Slam at the 2022 Australian Open

Iga Swiatek was clear about who she was supporting in the men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday.

José Morgado @josemorgado



He is one win away from the historic



[getty] Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and reaches his 29th career Grand Slam final, 6th (1-4) at the #AusOpen He is one win away from the historic #21th Major title. Never been this close.[getty] Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and reaches his 29th career Grand Slam final, 6th (1-4) at the #AusOpen. He is one win away from the historic #21th Major title. Never been this close.[getty] https://t.co/ZWc9BL4vzF

The Spaniard defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals while Medvedev disposed off Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in his penultimate hurdle to set up a repeat of the 2019 US Open finals.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Like a boss, Daniil Medvedev managed to tame his nerve to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in 4 sets and join Rafael Nadal for a new Second final in a row!Like a boss, Daniil Medvedev managed to tame his nerve to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in 4 sets and join Rafael Nadal for a new @AustralianOpen final! Second final in a row! Like a boss, Daniil Medvedev managed to tame his nerve to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in 4 sets and join Rafael Nadal for a new @AustralianOpen final! https://t.co/3PyIaiUkQs

Although she was not certain about attending the match in person, the long-time Nadal fan happily declared that her allegiances lay with the Spaniard and his quest for the 21st Grand Slam.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I am already very happy that Rafa won the semi-final and will play for the title. Honestly, I don't know if I'll be in Melbourne [after my semifinal match]," Swiatek said. "But I would love to! If it fails, I will definitely watch the finale [on TV] and will have my fingers crossed for Rafa to win the 21st Grand Slam title in his career."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya